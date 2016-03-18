RVCC: Fix A Leak Week! - How To Find A Leak And Save $

It's Fix A Leak Week!

This article is part of RVCC's water conservation awareness campaign for our River Friendly program. Did you know that RVCC uses over 8 million gallons of city water per year? The Facilities Department has hunted down numerous leaks over the years, saving the college lots of money. The College also reduces water usage by using rainwater to water plants and for toilets in the Bateman Center and the new Workforce Development building. The sprinklers for the athletic fields have moisture sensors and a timer, and are inspected monthly to make sure they are operating efficiently. And the College has been installing waterless urinals, low flow toilets, and metered faucets to conserve even more water. If you see a leak on campus, inside or out, report it to Sustainability & Energy Coordinator Sue Dorward at Susan.Dorward@raritanval.edu.

See the tips below to find out if you have a leak at home.

Detect Drips Inside and Out for Fix a Leak Week

Communities across the country will join WaterSense to

crack the case of household leaks for the eighth annualFix a Leak Week March 14 through 20, 2016. WaterSense partners are encouraging Americans to become leak detectives to reduce the more than 1 trillion gallons of water lost each year by homes across the country due to leaks indoors and out. You can be a leak detective and save more than 10,000 gallons of water per home on average by taking three simple steps: check, twist, and replace:

Check your water meter before and after a two-hour period when no water is being used. If the meter changes at all, you probably have a leak. Check your sprinkler system for winter damage. You can also put a few drops of food coloring in the toilet tank; wait 10 minutes before flushing, and if color appears in the bowl, you have a leak.

Twist faucet valves, tighten pipe connections, and secure your hose to the spigot. For additional savings, twist a WaterSense labeled aerator onto each bathroom faucet to save water without noticing a difference in flow.

Replace old and leaky plumbing fixtures with WaterSense labeled models, which are independently certified to use 20 percent less water and perform as well or better than standard models. You can also replace irrigation clock timers with WaterSense labeled controllers that tell your sprinkler when and how much to water based on local weather conditions.

To help consumers find and fix leaks, WaterSense partners are hosting leak detective-themed events nationwide, as well as in Canada.

Need more clues to stop leaks? Track down the Fix a Leak Week Web page on the WaterSense website for ideas and videos.