RVCC to Commemorate Denim Day
Campus News, Events
Display at at last year's Student Life Activities and Planning (SLAP) Board hosted Denim Day April 9, 2015 held to raise awareness of sexual assault. Photo by Ben Auletta.

The public is invited to attend a variety of activities in commemoration of Denim Day, Thursday, April 14, from noon to 3 p.m., at Raritan Valley Community College. Denim Day is an annual day designed to raise awareness and educate the community about sexual violence prevention.

The free program is being presented by RVCC’s Student Life Activities & Planning Board and the Advising & Counseling Department and co-sponsored by the Student Nurses Association. All activities will be held in the Atrium Lounge, Lower Level College Center at the College’s Branchburg Campus.

At 1 p.m., the Student Life Activities & Planning Board will show an educational video, produced by RVCC students, featuring reenactments of different types of sexual harassment and assault situations. The primary goal is to engage RVCC students in Sexual Assault Response and Prevention through Bystander Intervention. A discussion facilitated by RVCC’s Mental Health Counselor will follow the video presentation.

From noon to 3 p.m., community and College organizations will be available to provide information, assistance and crisis intervention. The following community organizations will be represented: Zufall, Green Dot, Women’s Health & Counseling Center, Carrier, Richard Hall, Safe in Hunterdon, and Resource Center of Somerset. The following College departments and organizations will be represented: Advising & Counseling, Cosmetology Students, Feminist Coalition Group (formerly Women’s Center), HOPE Club (formerly BACCHUS), Sister to Sister Network, Student Nurses Association, To Write Love on Her Arms Club, and the American Association for Women in Community Colleges.

Several pairs of jeans decorated by women who have been sexually assaulted will be displayed, and participants will have their own opportunity to decorate paper jeans to represent their own experiences with sexual assault.

The commemoration of Denim Day began in 1999 after an Italian High Court overturned a rape conviction. The court ruled that since the victim had been wearing very tight jeans, the perpetrator (the driving instructor of the 18-year-old victim) could not have removed them himself; therefore, the victim must have willingly participated. At the time, women of the Italian legislature protested the decision by wearing jeans. As news of the decision spread, so did the protest. In April 1999 the State of California established the first Denim Day in the United States. Since that time, people have been wearing jeans in solidarity on Denim Day.

For information about RVCC’s commemoration of Denim Day, contact Alaysha M. Walker, 908-526-1200, ext. 8274, or Alaysha.Walker@raritanval.edu. For additional information, visit www.raritanval.edu/SLAPBoard.

Raritan Valley Community College’s main campus is located at 118 Lamington Road in Branchburg, NJ. Serving Somerset and Hunterdon County residents for close to 50 years, RVCC is an educational and cultural center that is nationally recognized for its innovative programming, service to the community and environmental leadership. The College offers more than 90 associate degrees and certificates, as well as career training, professional development and personal enrichment courses. The College also has a performing arts center and planetarium.

RVCC is committed to offering a quality and affordable education through effective teaching, liaisons with the community’s businesses and state-of-the-art technology. For further information, visit www.raritanval.edu.

Featured Image: RVCC Students and advisers of Brothers Helping Brothers and Sisters Helping Sisters at last year's Student Life Activities and Planning (SLAP) Board hosted Denim Day April 9, 2015 held to raise awareness of sexual assault. Photo by Ben Auletta.

Photos from the 2015 Denim Day: Click Here

