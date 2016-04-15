Godfather Of Punk, Iggy Pop, Releases His Finest Record To Date

"Post Pop Depression" by Iggy Pop is definitely one of the finest records ever released by Iggy Pop. That in itself should be enough, shouldn't it? It never is.

Iggy Pop, considered by many to be the “Godfather of Punk” and the inventor of stage diving, is an American music icon. To record the album, Pop also was assisted by a group of some of the best alt-rock musicians currently working today. Besides the excellent Joshua Homme, (Queens of the Stone Age, Kyuss, etc,) playing guitar and several other instruments, there is Dean Fertita, (Queens Of The Stone Age, the Dead Weather) playing guitar and a variety of others instruments, and Matt Helders (Arctic Monkeys) on drums. While it's worth noting that the music is lively, the album isn't a balls to the wall display.

On January 21, 2016, Iggy Pop appeared on the Late Show With Stephen Colbert to announce his collaboration with Homme. As the band tore into “Gardenia” the same feeling of excitement I felt when the Stooges were on Colbert’s Comedy Central show just three years ago, swept over me like a chinese rug.

The first record I ever bought was "Funhouse" by the Stooges. It was and still is where I think rock and roll music peaked. Since that moment, Iggy Pop has been my all time favorite of favorites. The first three Stooges albums, "The Idiot", and "Lust For Life" are all classics. And while his performances have consistently been of quality, many of his solo albums have not. Albums like "Zombie Birdhouse" which was marred by drugs, and the two Stooges reunion albums which were just plain half-assed, left a bad taste in the mouth of both critics and fans alike. Especially the last attempt at a Stooges album, 2013’s “Ready To Die” which was just an incoherent mess.

However, “Post Pop Depression” is one of the most consistent albums Pop has ever released. The only musical connection to the Stooges is that flow of the album is similar to “Raw Power,” the 1973 album by Iggy and the Stooges. The actual tone of the album is taken from Pop’s 1976-77 period in Berlin with David Bowie. With undertones from Homme’s most famous project, Queens Of The Stone Age.

The track where Homme’s influence is most apparent, is also the weakest track on the record. That track being “German Days” which serves little to no purpose on the album. Besides being far to on

the nose, the track just appears as tedious jam based off a leftover Queens Of The Stone Age riff. Granted, the song “American Valhalla” also was a little too on the nose, but that track had emotional depth.

Overall the album is fairly subdued, with most of its power coming emotional impact. It doesn’t sound like whatever is going for “punk” rock these days or even what’s going for rock. It's an Iggy Pop album just as much his album of pop standards was an Iggy Pop album.

People can go on thinking that twenty one pilots or James Bay are rock. The real question is what will the world be like without Iggy Pop. Much like this album, it will probably be sad, but it won't change the world.

Pop has suggested this might be the last album he'll ever release. That's fine, because it's one of his best. So do yourself a favor and buy yourself a copy or one better, go and see the master work his stuff out on tour. It is definitely one of the finest records ever released by Iggy Pop. That in itself should be enough, shouldn't it? It never is.

Featured Image: This is the Front Cover for the album "Post Pop Depression" by the artist Iggy Pop. The cover art copyright is believed to belong to the label, Loma Vista, or the graphic artist(s).