Nils Lofgren’s 1975 Self Titled Debut Album Still Inspiring After All These Years

(Editors note: Music Review by RVCC President Michael McDonough)

I just ordered Nils Lofgren’s debut album (Nils Lofgren) from mad_music.com. Released by A&M Records in 1975, the album marked the beginning of the Lofgren solo recording career. Born

in Chicago, Lofgren played guitar for Neil Young and Lou Reed and joined Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band in 1984. I first saw Lofgren on the Old Grey Whistle Test in 1975, playing “Back it

Up,” a cut from this now classic first album. The Old Grey Whistle Test ran on BBC2 from 1971 until 1988 and the second host, the legendary “Whispering Bob Harris,” introduced British

audiences to the finest of rock acts. I remember seeing The New York Dolls on the show and

hearing my father wonder aloud why we’d bothered winning the war. Lofgren returned to the

Old Grey Whistle Test in 1976 and performed “Keith Don’t Go,” his tribute to Keith Richard and

the most played track from this album. With his Fender Stratocaster, Rod Stewart-like scarves,

and elfin stance, he was a classic rock/roots guitarist, snarling impeccably crafted four-minute

rock songs. His acoustic version of Neil Young’s “Like a Hurricane”(download link) is inspiring. It’s hard to believe that I wore the grooves away on this album over forty years ago. Rock on, Nils.

(Editor's note: Below is from Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia:

Featured Image: Album cover art for Nils Lofgren's 1975 release 'Nils Lofgren' nicknamed the ‘Fat Man’ album after the front cover photo.