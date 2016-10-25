Tim Burton’s New Nightmarish Flick, Miss Peregrine’s School For Peculiar Children Review

This past weekend I dragged my family out to see Miss Peregrine’s School for Peculiar Children

to indulge in Tim Burton’s newest movie, and to see if those snapchat filters lived up to the hype.

About the movie, let me just say this – it was really, really good. It was one of those movies

where I kind of didn’t want it to end, because I was enjoying it so much. The story (which

originally comes from a book) tells of a young man, Jacob, who is sent on a quest by his

grandpa. His grandpa’s orders lead him to a house on an island near Wales which is full of

peculiar children with fascinating abilities. During his time with Miss Peregrine and the

children, Jacob learns more about himself, mainly about his own peculiarity, and is ready to face

the danger and adventure that lies ahead of them. Why it was so good, was probably because of

how grim it was. Tim Burton didn’t hold back, particularly when it came to how to the monsters

appeared – imagine a mix of venom and slender man – they were terrifying. The Burton-esque

elements were present, of course. The dark color schemes, an ice blonde, pale actress that sort of

looks like Winona Ryder and Christina Ricci mixed together, another actor that looks like a

young Johnny Depp circa A Nightmare on Elm Street, clothing design stretching from Edward

Scissorhands and Alice in Wonderland, and of course, a lead played by a creepily thin pale boy

with dark hair and sad expression found in the majority of Burton’s films, like Corpse Bride and

Frankenweenie. Even though the movie was pretty incredible, there was one issue that many

viewers, along with myself, found pretty problematic. The entire cast was full of white people,

and one African American – Burton’s first POC lead ever. The villain, played by Samuel L.

Jackson, was unfortunately, the one black character. Burton responded to these criticisms

basically saying that his aesthetic calls for POC actors when it calls for them (which is honestly a

really poor excuse). As a whole, I’m giving the movie a good review (9/10), because it was

really intense, creative, dreamy, and had an inspiring message for people similar to Jacob that

feel like they don’t belong, but ultimately find their place with other peculiar people – which

isn’t always a bad thing.