Student Life Holds Biannual Student Leadership Event

In a world of confusion the prospect of a simple answer is hard to process. Believe there is good in the world, but more importantly be the good. That served as the springboard for the January 11th Student Leadership-Social Justice training. The goal of the meeting was to help raise awareness for various issues of bias facing the world, increase people’s knowledge when it comes to social justice (and what social justice means) and perhaps most important to develop skills among the student leaders to address the various issues. The event featured various speakers including the Social Justice Collective.
The event provided a vegan breakfast and lunch, as well as a heap of discussion. Besides discussion there were exercises such as a privilege walk. Much of the day's events held a sense of urgency in the wake of the recent election. Of course while a fair amount has been said about the implications the recent election will have on the country. The event and its participants focused namely on training the various student leaders to not only address, but to actively work towards resolving social and political issues important them. Despite whatever may be moving on the political landscape of America, it remains the duty of the average citizen to move social causes forward and come together in the face of both victory and defeat. Though not mentioned by a speaker, I personally did engage in a discussion about the similarities between of 1968 and 2016. At some point, folk singer Phil Ochs came up and I see no better description of the event than by this quote of his,“Even though you can't expect to defeat the absurdity of the world, you must make the attempt. That's morality, that's religion, that's art, that's life.” (Phil Ochs)
Will inequality continue exist, yes. However so will the spirit to combat inequality. Hopefully events like these can turn on more civic minded individuals to the causes close to them. Hopefully more people in the world will make the effort to be the good.
The event provided a vegan breakfast and lunch, as well as a heap of discussion. Besides discussion there were exercises such as a privilege walk. Much of the day's events held a sense of urgency in the wake of the recent election. Of course while a fair amount has been said about the implications the recent election will have on the country. The event and its participants focused namely on training the various student leaders to not only address, but to actively work towards resolving social and political issues important them. Despite whatever may be moving on the political landscape of America, it remains the duty of the average citizen to move social causes forward and come together in the face of both victory and defeat. Though not mentioned by a speaker, I personally did engage in a discussion about the similarities between of 1968 and 2016. At some point, folk singer Phil Ochs came up and I see no better description of the event than by this quote of his,“Even though you can't expect to defeat the absurdity of the world, you must make the attempt. That's morality, that's religion, that's art, that's life.” (Phil Ochs)
Will inequality continue exist, yes. However so will the spirit to combat inequality. Hopefully events like these can turn on more civic minded individuals to the causes close to them. Hopefully more people in the world will make the effort to be the good.