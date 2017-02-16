Last chance to run for an SGA Position for 2017-18!

Dear Students,
You will soon be voting campus-wide to choose your Student Government Association (SGA) officers and Senators for the 2017-18 academic year.
SGA just decided to extend the application deadline to noon on Feb. 20. So if you are interested in getting more involved and running for a position in SGA for next year, you still have a chance!!
SGA gives you the opportunity to be the voice for your fellow students, develop leadership skills, and make RV a better place. SGA’s theme summarizes it well, SGA allows you to “Be the Good in the World.”
The Record is Raritan Valley Community College's independent online student newspaper. The Record provides a medium for information on all things related to the college community as well as an outlet for students to practice writing skills. The mission of The Record is to encourage student involvement in campus activities and publicize matters of concern to the college community.
Founded in 1988, The Record was distributed as a print-publication until switching to an exclusively online format in 2006. Due to a lack of funds, The Record has been on hiatus from 2011-2013. The Record continues to report online today, evolving to meet the continually changing demands of the news industry.