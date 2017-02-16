Last chance to run for an SGA Position for 2017-18!

Dear Students,

You will soon be voting campus-wide to choose your Student Government Association (SGA) officers and Senators for the 2017-18 academic year.

SGA just decided to extend the application deadline to noon on Feb. 20. So if you are interested in getting more involved and running for a position in SGA for next year, you still have a chance!!

SGA gives you the opportunity to be the voice for your fellow students, develop leadership skills, and make RV a better place. SGA’s theme summarizes it well, SGA allows you to “Be the Good in the World.”