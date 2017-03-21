SGA: Election Results!

Edward Malley: Alumni Representative

About Me: For the past three years, I’ve been attending RVCC as a working student. My goal was to pay my way as I went without student loans, while also saving enough to transfer with minimal debt. As many students know all too well, attending classes part time and working two jobs is not an easy life, but for me it became an extremely rewarding experience.

While I originally believed I would be at a disadvantage to my peers working as much as I did while also attending classes, I quickly learned the situation could prove advantageous. I found that I could take what I learned in the classroom and apply the concepts and knowledge to my employment, while at the same time taking the work experience from my two jobs and relating it to what I was learning in school. I’m happy to say my theory proved correct, as I’ve been promoted to manager/supervisory level positions at both my jobs, and am now a member of the Alpha Beta Gamma International Business Honor Society.

This semester I will be graduating with an Associates of Science Degree in Business Administration. I am very proud to say that have been accepted to the Rutgers University Edward J. Bloustein School of Planning and Public Policy. There I plan to pursue my Political Science interests by working towards a Bachelor of Science Degree in Public Policy and Public Management, while also exploring the policy-planning and public administration research opportunities they provide.

Plans: If I am elected my first and foremost priority is to bridge a somewhat widening communication gap between the students of RVCC and the Board of Trustees. While most students know of the Raritan Valley’s President and the duties of the school’s daily administration, very few students are even aware of who the Board of Trustees are and what their responsibilities consist of. My first priority therefore is to work alongside the members of SGA, bringing the voices of the students directly before the board of Trustees; thus, ensuring the policies created and ratified are those that reflect the wants and needs of what matter most at Raritan Valley, its students.

Michael Scardina: President

About Me: I’m a people person. I love meeting new people and sharing experiences with them. I’m a firm believer that we can all learn from each other's unique backgrounds, perspectives and life experiences, and that breaking down barriers between one another will positively change the world. I’m employed by Apple as a mentor/technician and a radio DJ for WPRB 103.3 fm, Princeton's community-supported radio station. During my spare time, I enjoy making films, hiking trails and going to concerts/music festivals.

Plans: My first priority is to make myself readily available to my peers and to give everyone a chance to speak their minds. Creating an open environment that advocates raising our voices will open up new doorways for the student body, and ultimately benefit the campus and community as a whole. My goal is to maintain constant communication, bring focus to social justice, environmental awareness and to create more scholarship/financial aid opportunities in order to combat student debt.​

Raina Naveed: Executive Vice president

About Me: Hi! My name is Raina Naveed and I would love to become your next executive vice president. I am a very fun loving, dedicated, and passionate person. On my free time I enjoy long boarding, hiking, and watching movie. I was born in Pakistan and came to the U.S. at 3 years old from Pakistan. I believe as being a person of color, I am able to bring many different types of voices in student government

Plans: My first priority if elected would be to to shed light on open education and help students save as much money as they can.

Natalie Sabatella: Vice President of finance

About Me: I'm a Business major at Raritan Valley. I'm planning on transferring to Rutgers University with hopes of studying Finance and Supply Chain Management. My school work is important to me and I'm very hardworking. I enjoy going to the Beach and Snowboarding. I want to make a difference at Raritan Valley by being apart of SGA.​

Plans: My first priority if I were elected would be to respond to club request and provide quick and accurate responses.​

Ryan Negoescu: Vice President of Info and Media

About Me: I am a marketing major whose favorite hobbies include snowboarding, hiking, camping, and meeting new people. Outside of the classroom, I work as a grocery clerk and as a handyman at a rental center. While I have only been at Raritan Valley for a few short months, I have come to enjoy all the people and opportunities here at the college. In one short semester here, I have learned so much about different cultures and people from all backgrounds, and it has inspired me to run for SGA office and make a difference here at the school.

Plans: My first priority if elected would be to hear from you, the students. I personally have always felt that the most important and abundant resource this campus has is the student body. Together, we can make a difference and make this school feel even more like a home. With your help, we can make our voices be heard and have the ability to make a difference in our school and our community.​

Michael Vespa: Senator

About Me: My name is Michael Vespa. I graduated from Bernard's High School class of 2016. I started attending classes at Raritan Valley in the fall of 2016. I like to play tennis and go to the gym, exercising has always been a big part of my life thanks to the positive influence of my active family. I enjoy politics and am a active follower of issues on the national scale and in our own backyard. I have been the SGA Representative for the Student Life Activities and Planning Board (SLAP) since my first semester in the fall of 2016. I am also the Vice President of the Debate Club (shameless plugs I know). My current major is Political Science. I would someday like to become a lawyer, I would like to get my bachelors from Rutgers University then for law school I would like to attend the University of Pennsylvania. I'm a full-time student and I also work part time at Starbucks. I'm a quiet and stoic guy but honest and sincere and I consider myself a good friend as I am always trying to lend a hand to people who need it. ​​ ​

Plans: Meet with club leaders and individuals planning their own clubs to see how I may help them and what they would like to see from the Student Government Association of 2017-2018!​

Jesus Rivera: Senator

About Me:

At the age of 3, my parents brought me to the land of dreams. At a young age, I had the notion that you can succeed in America if you have the will to do so. Unfortunately, I did not know that this did not apply to me. Every dream, every vision, and every goal that I sought out to pursue stood deferred and still does to this day. Day by day myself and 11 million alike live in a dark shadow that keeps us alienated from our own home. The thought of not being able to see my peers and fellow community members tomorrow frightens me, but I am not a person of fear. I use this each and every day as motivation to do as much as I can to bring out the best in our society. We must remember that each day is an opportunity for us to do what we might not be able to do tomorrow, as tomorrow is never guaranteed.

I can write and boast about the different associations and organizations that I am a part of, but that is not all that I am. That does not make me who I am. I am a leader who wants to help create other leaders, so that we can help bring those at the very bottom to a point where we are all able to view each other as fellow humans. As a generation, we must all aspire to be the good of this world.

Plans: Survey as many students as possible about issues on our campus and issues going on in our world. I want to inspire students to not just talk about what they want to see change, but for them to be the change our campus and world needs. The less we do about the things that matter the closer we become to the crumbling of our society.

Cindy Aldana: Senator

Alia Rind: Senator

About Me: Hi, I’m Alia Rind and I’m a first-generation college student in my family. I plan to graduate in 2018, continue my education to earn a bachelor's degree in Material Science & Engineering and discover sustainable packaging materials for the future. In high school, I held leadership roles such as student body president and a student mentoring position. When I’m not studying, you could find me swimming laps at the pool, practicing yoga or admiring how the sun sets.

Priority if Elected: If elected, I will make it my priority to unite the student body and seek out equal opportunities for all.​

Samantha Gonzales: SLAP President

About Me: Hello, my name is Samantha Gonzalez. I am currently an events planning and meeting management major, but will also be pursuing a liberal arts degree here at RVCC. When I am not at school or studying, I volunteer at a barn for people with disabilities. I also enjoy ice skating and fencing. For the 2016-17 school year, I was the VP of info and media for SLAP.

Plans: My first priority for SLAP would be to increase recruitment. I want our team to represent the entire student body as best as possible and I can't do that without you! Come to a meeting and have your voice heard!