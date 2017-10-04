Businesses Recruit New Members at RVCC Job Fair

Members from more than forty businesses and organizations gathered in the RVCC gymnasium on Sept. 27, 2017 to recruit new members and interns. Some of the organizations included ShopRite, Wegmans, and Kobo.

“We manufacture raw materials that go into products, such as lipstick and sunscreen,” said Kiory Parker, a representative of Kobo, who described the goals of the company.

Kobo has internships available and is currently hiring for office jobs and production; however, the availability of these positions are not always predictable.

“Departments need it sometimes,” Parker also said, “but we’re not always sure about summer positions until the spring.”

Whether it is an office position or an internship, the experience for the employees at Kobo, and all of the organizations alike, will go a long way on a resume.

Edited by Nicole Viviano