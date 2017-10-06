RVCC Hosts Open House

High school students gathered earlier this week in the Raritan Valley Community College Atrium to learn about getting a fresh start to education, to get associate degrees of all kinds or a workforce education, starting with application and transferring in the fall.

"As compared to other colleges, it is $5,214 for a full-time student for a full year, so you can see the difference between here and a private or state school” explained the presenter.

Raritan Valley holds sessions like these for prospective students at the start of every semester, relaying the application process and high statistics for their graduates.

“The great thing about here is that you can take two and a half years to get your associate's degree and transfer to any school in the United States, and these campuses are looking for people like you to come to their schools, because you have already shown how you stack against other prospective students,” he boasted to the room with many students enrolling for fall semester.

Raritan Valley holds not just associate's degrees but also Workforce Certifications. Thirty credit certificates, for subjects like auto repair and manufacturing, are meant to introduce students into the workforce as quickly as possible.

"Students from here are sought out for what you were able to do here. This is a fresh start for students who did not do well in high school or even adults who want to go back for more education and training,” said the presenter.

The college holds placement tests for students, but if the students do not place well they will be placed in remedial classes before participating in college level courses. Those who do not do well can retake the test three times for free.

The presenter went on to explain courses for adults. “We also hold professional development courses, for things like Spanish language courses, bookkeeper training, and how to do payroll, to help students get into the workforce or build resumes."

Raritan Valley continues to hold seminars such as this, however most students can go onto the website and receive the same information there. The hope is that at the end of the semester more students, over the ones who are graduating or transferring, will be brought in.

