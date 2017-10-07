A Taste of Latin Culture

The Orgullo Latino Club (OLC) hosted Taste of Latin Culture during college hour on Tuesday, Oct. 3 in the Atrium Lounge.

During the event, a Q and A took place about what being Latino meant to the two speakers, Mario Rubén Carrión, and D.J. Bembona.

Carrión is a multimedia storyteller and documentarian who was born in Puerto Rico. He has worked with various groups and companies to bring together a community of local artists. He is also a published photographer.

Bembona is of Boricua-Panameña heritage. She is a sound engineer, co-producer and music curator for Loca Vibes Radio. She is also an activist throughout New York City.

One of the topics mentioned was about the hardships they have faced or are currently facing because of their Latino(a) background. A quote from the female speaker was, “Why are we letting someone else tell our stories?” Bembona made it clear in her answer that she was proud to be a black Latina woman in America, despite “having three strikes against her,” these strikes being that she was black, Latina and a woman. This response seemed to generate a positive reception from the audience because she exuberated such confidence in her ability to accomplish great things in her life, despite her opening up about her struggles. Carrion responded to the same question by saying, “If they’re our stories, who’s going to tell them better than ourselves.” He went on to talk about how he came up and appreciated his background as well, saying, “There’s always going to be sacrifices, nothing good comes easy.”

The speakers then discussed with the audience about how they would like to see the Hispanic social movement proceed in the future. The speakers talked about how the community has risen through tough times to help those in need, such as the recent hurricanes. There was emphasis on the need for people to help others. They described the situation as “pushing an envelope” in trying to get everyone to come together for a good cause.

After the event concluded, Ms. Viri Martinez, president of OLC, discussed how the event was organized. “Every year there’s an event in which new artists and speakers come to tell their story and how they’re influencing their community and the culture,” said Martinez.

