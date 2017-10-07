HOPE Club Leads Discussion with Short Film Screening

The RVCC HOPE Club hosted a mini-documentary viewing with pizza on Thursday, Sept. 28 in room H-123.

The film, “In a Split Second,” was about the effects of drunk driving and drug overdoses. Featured in the film were RVCC students, alumni, families and staff. The purpose of showing the film was to highlight the consequences of abusing drugs and alcohol and how it affects others. After the film, attendees discussed the film while enjoying pizza.

“I’d say it was an excellent turnout. Half was club members and the other half was new people, so I think it was an excellent turnout,” said HOPE Club President Tommy Boon.

HOPE Club, according to their club web page, is a non-profit organization whose mission is to promote student and young adult-based campus and community-wide leadership on healthy, safe decisions concerning various issues. These issues include alcohol abuse, tobacco use, illegal drug use, unhealthy sexual practices and other high-risk behaviors.

The purposes of hosting this event were “…recruitment, but the other is to just get the information out and just help people learn,” said Boon.

Overall, the event was a success and HOPE Club will have its next meeting on Oct. 12. The topic for discussion will be marijuana.

