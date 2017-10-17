HOPE Club Invites Students to Discuss Marijuana

HOPE Club held an event Thursday, Oct. 12 in H 123 to discuss students’ opinions and effects of marijuana.

The event, “Let’s Talk About Weed,” was open for all students to attend and speak their opinions about marijuana, while also learning new information about the drug from educational videos and enjoying pizza for lunch.

“The event really goes along with the club’s purpose; it’s all about promoting the education and healthy lifestyle, while approaching it from a bipartisan/non-judgmental standpoint,” said HOPE Club President Tommy Boon.

After videos about marijuana’s effect on learning and body chemistry were shown, a discussion was open for students to voice their opinions on the issue, including the connection between addiction and cannabis, as well as its long-term and short-term effects. All guests were also given a survey to gain more opinions of the subject.

“I would hope guests learn something new from the session, be aware of the misconceptions and take the survey so we gain student opinions,” Boon said again.

“Let’s Talk About Weed” is held once per semester, and is scheduled again for April, with the exact date to be determined.

Edited by: Nicole Viviano