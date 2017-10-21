Alliance Club Hosts Coming Out Day

The RVCC Alliance Club hosted “Coming Out Day” on Tuesday, Oct. 10 in the courtyard to showcase the LGBTQ+ community represented on campus.

The purpose of Alliance Club is to provide all RVCC students with an inclusive, safe and supportive space for social activities, networking, and event planning. The Alliance is committed to encouraging diversity and awareness of the LGBTQ+ community on campus

“Spring 2004 was the first gay alliance meeting/event,” said Rebecca Case, advisor of Alliance Club. “We started sending emails about starting Alliance and people started showing up.”

The event was held to coincide with National Coming Out Day on Oct. 11. There was much emphasis on the club’s objective of showing that RVCC is a safe sanctuary of the LGBTQ+ community. Among those present from the club were President Brian Mazzucco and Vice President Laura Ryan.

“I was introduced to Alliance in 2016 at the welcoming freshman picnic,” claimed Ryan, who became vice president in spring 2017. “I’m not going to lie, it’s a little stressful, but it’s rewarding.”

As guests enjoyed refreshments, all people in attendance were invited to fill out a survey anonymously. After they handed them in, each person was given someone else’s survey. There were seven numbers posted around the courtyard. People would stand in front of the number that corresponded to the answer on their surveys. The activity displayed the diversity of LGBTQ+ individuals represented on campus.

Mazzucco stated, “[Alliance] gives me something to look forward to...to lead other LGBTQ+ individuals and make them feel loved and accepted.”

Alliance Club meets on Tuesdays in room H-110. To see what happened at Coming Out Day, click on this link.

Edited by: Jordan Brozas

Photos by: Siobhan Donaldson

Video by: Erin Walsh