TWLOHA Hosts Mental Health Awareness Day

To Write Love on Her Arms (TWLOHA), in conjunction with Phi Theta Kappa, hosted Mental Health Awareness Day on Oct. 19 in the Conference Center.

The purpose of this event was, "to bring awareness to mental health, to provide resources to our students who might need it and try to break the stigma and make sure our students know that they aren’t alone," said Rachel Kerbrat, Vice President of Social Media of TWLOHA.

The event had a table for arts and crafts, which consisted of calm-down/glitter jars and stress balls, which were intended to help relieve anxiety.

The day also consisted of presentations by Advising and Counseling, as well as numerous Community Partners, in order to provide resources and information to students.

This event, among others, was part of Raritan Valley Community College's Physical and Mental Health Week.

TWLOHA's mission is, "to break the stigma of mental health and to make it a topic talked about more, so that when people feel like they need to find help they are more comfortable doing so," according to Kerbrat.

The event had approximately 40 participants. When asked how she felt the event went, Kerbrat responded, “it went really well because there was a lot of talking to the Community Partners and a lot of positive responses.”

TWLOHA’s next event will be A Joyful Feast on Nov. 16, which is their annual potluck dinner. For more information or to join, their meetings are during college hour in room H 118 on Thursdays.

