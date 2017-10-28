Compassion Makes a Better World (Tambien en Espanol)

*Ve el articulo en Espanol abajo.

In the past few months, portions of North America have been struck by natural disasters. Although these adversities have damaged land, homes and families, they have also shown a positive side of humanity that few people discuss: compassion. This is an authentic, empathetic desire to help when others are suffering.

In the middle of despair, people showed their loving strength by setting up massive shelters, guiding evacuations, donating money and provisions, or showing up to the disaster zone. These people helped with their own hands, whether it was rescuing people and their pets in boats after Hurricane Harvey hit Houston or the thousands of volunteers picking up debris by the buckets in Mexico City. All of these altruistic acts were heartwarming, but most importantly, people were saving and taking care of each other. Without their selfless acts of love, the death toll would have been exponentially higher during these catastrophes and the victims would have faced their loss and suffering alone.

Having empathy with others’ afflictions is seen as a virtue that has the power to change the world. In June 2016, The Dalai Lama and Lady Gaga shared their ideas about compassion and kindness during the 84th Annual United States Conference of Mayors in Indianapolis. During their fascinating exchange of thoughts, they explained that compassion is part of our lives since birth; however, one’s environment becomes unhealthy when we lack the ability of compassionate thought. The materialistic attitude that forms when people value the external more makes people self-centered and wrapped around one’s own thoughts, feelings and needs.

The Dalai Lama expressed that life is not free of problems, no one can change the past, but the future is yet to come and we can create a healthy environment for the future, “Our beautiful brain and warm heartedness must combine,” said his Holiness during an interview, “(...) when you show more sense of concern for other’s well being, you also get the feeling of being useful to others, that brings more self-confidence and a meaningful life”.

Individual experiences of compassion radiate outward and increase harmony for all. “What matters is to be unified in our humanity and the only thing we all know and appreciate in one another is kindness” said Lady Gaga. “We need to build a kinder and braver world.”

Compassion saves and improves lives all the time, and it is everywhere, but the best thing about compassion is that it’s free! You can also practice it everywhere, even at school; maybe holding the door for your classmate who is carrying more things than he can handle, or sharing the booth at the school’s networking lounge with someone who wants to doze off before her next class; you can make their day better, and feel good about yourself for being kind to other people. Some of the Student Clubs at Raritan Valley Community College such as Rotaract, Relay for Life, HOPE and To Write Love on Her Arms, among others, inspire the student community to take action through hands-on service projects that support a cause, create awareness, help you develop leadership skills and create positive change in our community.

We don’t know what the future might bring; however, it is certain that compassion makes people stronger, as it brings each other together in uncertain situations; and we all can make a positive change in the world by giving a little bit of compassionate love to those around us. Compassion is a choice you make; choose it every time.

Compasión, Para Mejorar el Mundo.

En los meses previos, el norte y centro del continente americano ha sido impactado por desastres naturales. A pesar de la devastación de lugares y familias, las catástrofes también ha mostrado un lado positivo de la humanidad que es menos mencionada: la Compasión, esa respuesta empática de la gente cuando notan el sufrimiento de otros, que les hace sentir un auténtico deseo por ayudar.

En medio de la desesperación, la gente mostró la fuerza de sus corazones al ofrecer albergues, guiando evacuaciones, donando dinero y provisiones o llegando a la zona de desastre para ayudar con sus propias manos. Ya fuera rescatando personas con sus mascotas con sus botes en Houston durante el huracán Harvey, o los miles de voluntarios recogiendo escombros por cubetadas en la ciudad de México, cada uno de los actos altruistas realizados durante las catástrofes fueron inspiradoras y reconfortantes, pero lo más importante es que la gente estaba salvando y cuidándose unos a los otros. Sin sus actos de amor desinteresado, la cantidad de muertes se hubiera elevado exponencialmente durante estas catástrofes, y las víctimas hubieran enfrentado sus pérdidas y sufrimientos en soledad.

Tener empatía por el sufrimiento de otros es una virtud que puede cambiar al mundo. El pasado Junio del 2016, se llevó a cabo la 84a Conferencia Anual de Alcaldes de los Estados Unidos en Indianápolis, el Dalai Lama y Lady Gaga compartieron sus ideas sobre compasión y bondad explicaron que la compasión es parte de nuestras vidas desde el nacimiento, sin embargo, el ambiente se vuelve enrarecido cuando carecemos de compasión. La actitud materialista basada en atribuir más valor a los objetos que a las personas, hace que la gente se vuelva egoísta y se encierre en sus propios pensamientos y necesidades. El Dalai Lama expresó que en la vida siempre hay problemas y nadie puede cambiar el pasado, pero el futuro aún está por venir, y está en nuestras manos crear un ambiente más sano para nuestro futuro, “Nuestras hermosas mentes y corazones cálidos deben combinarse”, dijo su Santidad durante una entrevista, “Cuando muestras más interés por el bienestar de otros, tú también te sientes útil, eso te llena de confianza y le da más propósito a tu vida”. Las experiencias individuales de compasión irradian alrededor e incrementan la armonía de todos. “Lo que importa es estar unidos en nuestra humanidad, y lo único que todos conocemos y apreciamos uno del otro es la bondad” dijo Lady Gaga. “Necesitamos construir un mundo más bondadoso y valiente.”

La compasión salva y mejora vidas todo el tiempo, y está en todas partes, pero lo mejor de la compasión es que es gratuita! Y tu puedes practicarla en la escuela, tal vez deteniendo la puerta para tu compañero que esta cargando más cosas de las que puede sostener, o compartiendo el sillón en el Networking Lounge con alguien que quiere descansar antes de ir a su siguiente clase; tú puedes mejorar su dia y sentirte mejor contigo mismo por ser amable con los demás. Algunos de los grupos estudiantiles en Raritan Valley Community College como Rotaract, Relay for Life, HOPE y To Write Love On Her Arms, entre otros, inspiran a la comunidad estudiantil a tomar acciones en proyectos de servicio que apoyan una buena causa, crean conciencia sobre un tema, te ayudan a desarrollar tus habilidades de liderazgo y crean un cambio positivo en nuestra comunidad.

No sabemos lo que el futuro traerá consigo, sin embargo, es cierto que la compasión fortalece a la gente mientras nos une a todos en situaciones inciertas. Todos podemos hacer un impacto positivo en el mundo al dar un poquito de cariño y compasión a las personas que nos rodean. La compasión es una elección que haces. Eligela siempre.

Edited by Zachary Nickl