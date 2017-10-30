Top Menu

Main Menu

Rutgers and RVCC to Host Lunch and Learn on Labor and Employment Relations

Rutgers and RVCC to Host Lunch and Learn on Labor and Employment Relations

PR News

For more information contact

Judith Grausso

jgrausso@docs.rutgers.edu

 

For immediate release

Monday, Oct. 30

 

RUTGERS AND RVCC OFFER DISCUSSION FOR LABOR AND EMPLOYMENT RELATIONS

 

Rutgers University, in conjunction with Raritan Valley Community College, is hosting a lunch and learn on Thursday, Nov. 2 in the Atrium Lounge. Topics for discussion will include learning how work is managed, understanding problems of working people and career opportunities in Human Resources.

Students in the Labor and Employment Relations Bachelor of Science partnership program with Rutgers and RVCC are encouraged to attend. For more information, please contact Judith Grausso at jgrausso@docs.rutgers.edu or stop by the University Center on the first floor of Somerset Hall, next to the library.

###

The Record on sabyoutubeThe Record on sabtwitterThe Record on sabinstagramThe Record on sabfacebookThe Record on sabemail
The Record
The Raritan Valley Record / RVCCTheRecord.com
The Record is Raritan Valley Community College's independent online student newspaper. The Record provides a medium for information on all things related to the college community as well as an outlet for students to practice writing skills. The mission of The Record is to encourage student involvement in campus activities and publicize matters of concern to the college community.
Founded in 1988, The Record was distributed as a print-publication until switching to an exclusively online format in 2006. Due to a lack of funds, The Record has been on hiatus from 2011-2013. The Record continues to report online today, evolving to meet the continually changing demands of the news industry.

Related articles

Leave a reply