Rutgers and RVCC to Host Lunch and Learn on Labor and Employment Relations

Monday, Oct. 30

RUTGERS AND RVCC OFFER DISCUSSION FOR LABOR AND EMPLOYMENT RELATIONS

Rutgers University, in conjunction with Raritan Valley Community College, is hosting a lunch and learn on Thursday, Nov. 2 in the Atrium Lounge. Topics for discussion will include learning how work is managed, understanding problems of working people and career opportunities in Human Resources.

Students in the Labor and Employment Relations Bachelor of Science partnership program with Rutgers and RVCC are encouraged to attend. For more information, please contact Judith Grausso at jgrausso@docs.rutgers.edu or stop by the University Center on the first floor of Somerset Hall, next to the library.

