SLAP Organizes Halloween Bash

The members of the Student Life Activities Planning Board(SLAP) held the annual Halloween Bash on Thursday, Oct. 26 in the cafeteria. The party was held as a fundraiser for future SLAP-sponsored activities, and as a fun activity for every student to attend. Part of the proceeds went to SLAP’s Community Partner, Mane Stream, which is a nonprofit that helps improved individuals lives through equine activities and therapy.

All students were invited to come dressed in costumes of their choice. There was popular scary music, dancing, great food, a photo booth for everyone to savor the moment with, and a costume contest. Guests were given the chance to compete for the scariest, grossest, funniest and most creative costumes. There was scary-good enjoyment all around, and the party was a big success for SLAP.

“I thought it went amazingly well,” SLAP President Samantha Gonzalez talked about the incredible turnout: both in people and profit. “I loved how people really got to enjoy themselves.” She also discussed the amount SLAP managed to raise with the event. “So far, we’ve raised over $1,000, but we’re still counting.”

SLAP’s next sponsored event will be Wednesday, November 8th. Dancers will be coming to RVCC to perform and discuss Native American culture in the Conference Center. All are welcome to attend!

