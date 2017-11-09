For more information

November 9, 2017

CRU to host Game Night with the Cru Vol.2



CRU, the Campus Ministry club, is hosting a Game Night on Thursday, Nov. 16 in the conference center from 6-9pm

Participants will be able to play from a both board and video games. Free snacks and drinks will also be provided. Some examples of available games include UNO, and Super Smash Bros.

Students are encouraged to attend this night of fun and games. For more information, please contact CRU advisor, Holly Smythe at Holly.Smythe@RaritanVal.edu

###