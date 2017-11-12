For more information contact

HIGHLAND REGIMENT TO HOST OPEN HOUSE

Highland Regiment Drum and Bugle Corps will be hosting an open house on Nov. 18 and 19 at Reading-Fleming Intermediate School at 50 Court Street, Flemington, NJ. The event will be open to the public starting at 10 a.m. Highland Regiment offers competitive marching programs, which are fun and open to people of all ages.

Guests will be able to find out more about the business’s marching programs. For more information, please contact Philip Martin at Philip.Martin@raritanval.edu or visit Highland Regiment’s website at www.highlandregiment.com.

