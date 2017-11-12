For more information contact

Brooke Crane

bcra8706@stu.raritanval.edu

For immediate release

Sunday, Nov. 12

PTK TO HOST ART SHOW

Phi Theta Kappa will be hosting an art show on Thursday, Nov. 16 in the cafeteria. The art, submitted by students, will be on display throughout the day. There will be an opportunity for the art to be sold. The money will then go to the student who made the art.

The show goes in conjunction with PTK’s Honors in Action project, which highlights the nature of beauty and what makes art work beautiful. For more information, please contact Brooke Crane at bcra8706@stu.raritanval.edu.

###