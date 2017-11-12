Top Menu

Main Menu

TWLOHA to Host Potluck Dinner

TWLOHA to Host Potluck Dinner

PR News

For more information contact

Rachel Kerbrat

twloharvcc@gmail.com

 

For immediate release

Monday, Nov. 13

 

TWLOHA TO HOST POTLUCK DINNER

 

To Write Love On Her Arms (TWLOHA) will be hosting their annual potluck dinner on Tuesday, Nov. 14 from 5-9 p.m. in the Atrium Lounge. All are welcome to attend and are invited to bring a dish and a friend. There is no charge for entry.

TWLOHA will also be collecting socks for donation at the dinner. Guests are invited to bring a pair of non-slip socks, which will then be donated to a local mental health facility.

Guests are invited to perform as well. Anyone with an interest in performing dances, songs, poems or other arts is invited to contact Rachel Kerbrat at twloharvcc@gmail.com.

 

###

The Record on sabyoutubeThe Record on sabtwitterThe Record on sabinstagramThe Record on sabfacebookThe Record on sabemail
The Record
The Raritan Valley Record / RVCCTheRecord.com

The Record is Raritan Valley Community College’s independent online student newspaper. The Record provides a medium for information on all things related to the college community as well as an outlet for students to practice writing skills. The mission of The Record is to encourage student involvement in campus activities and publicize matters of concern to the college community.

Founded in 1988, The Record was distributed as a print-publication until switching to an exclusively online format in 2006. Due to a lack of funds, The Record has been on hiatus from 2011-2013. The Record continues to report online today, evolving to meet the continually changing demands of the news industry.


Related articles

Leave a reply