Monday, Nov. 13

TWLOHA TO HOST POTLUCK DINNER

To Write Love On Her Arms (TWLOHA) will be hosting their annual potluck dinner on Tuesday, Nov. 14 from 5-9 p.m. in the Atrium Lounge. All are welcome to attend and are invited to bring a dish and a friend. There is no charge for entry.

TWLOHA will also be collecting socks for donation at the dinner. Guests are invited to bring a pair of non-slip socks, which will then be donated to a local mental health facility.

Guests are invited to perform as well. Anyone with an interest in performing dances, songs, poems or other arts is invited to contact Rachel Kerbrat at twloharvcc@gmail.com.

