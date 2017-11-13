8:08PM 11/5/17- A Poem

You look at me as though
I could never do any wrong.
as if I could rip the hurting heart out of your chest,
snatch your soul, suffocate you until the your last breath escapes from your lungs
and take everything away from you
and you’d still have that sparkle in your eye
and you’d still be smiling, telling me you love me
and you would just be happy you’re in my presence.
you know most of the reasons why I'm f***** up
and why I am the way I am, yet
you look at me like
I'm a vision of perfection, an angel with wings and a halo
is that why you let me play with your feelings for so long?
is that why you let me kiss you knowing i had someone else in mind?
how can you possibly still
“love me just the way I am?”
I'm a wreck, I'm a mess
who still carries so much emotional baggage with her every day
I'm severely indecisive, unpredictable, moody, paranoid, scarred
I'm a human mistake, I'm impossible to love
so how do you manage to look past all of this s***
and still love me?
- Anonymous