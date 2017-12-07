HBCU College Fair (Tambien en espanol)

The Raritan Valley Community College Office of Multicultural Affairs hosted The 19th Malcolm Bernard Historically Black Colleges and Universities College Fair on November 16 in the Theater, GYM and Conference center of Raritan Valley Community College to introduce minority students to higher education opportunities.

Hundreds of students from 32 high schools from across the state attended the Colle ge Fair. At the Conference Center, the speakers Allan Boomer, Tiffany Hawkins and Kyle Pitts, shared their college experiences with the attentive students. Hawkins, Head of Private Investments (PI) and Business Development for Momentum Advisors, studied at Morgan State University, one of the Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Hawkins shared that being in a HBCU made her feel accepted and a part of a community, “There’s a sense of understanding among all the students, you all have a similar heritage, there is a big sense of pride of being on campus, which allows you to let your guard down and feel safe,” said Hawkins.

At the gym, over 40 participating Colleges and Universities from across the nation, welcomed students at their stands with information about their programs, scholarship opportunities and enrollment requirements.

At the Theater, the motivational speaker Nashad Warfield, owner of NJ Student Success, who also attended Morgan State University in Baltimore, Maryland, coached the students on how to make smart choices about their education. He encouraged the visiting students to take advantage of educational opportunities and get more education; however, the speaker also warned the attendees to stay out of debt by avoiding student loans and colleges they cannot afford. “It’s extremely risky to go into debt for your education. If you go to college and get student loans, but you don’t graduate, you don’t get a d egree! But guess what do you still have? The student loan!” said Warfield. The speaker recommended the students to choose colleges they can afford, and apply for ANY and ALL scholarships available.

The Malcolm Bernard HBCU College Fair is one of the diversity programs in which students, faculty and staff of RVCC participate every year. This year, the College was honored with the 2017 Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) for the fourth time by Diversity Magazine due to the constant pursue of the Office of Multicultural Affairs to improve diversity appreciation and promote understanding among the student body, by welcoming events and opportunities such as this College Fair.

Edited by Evelynn Zizelmann

En Espanol



Feria Universitaria Malcolm Bernard Historically Black Colleges and Universities

El 16 de noviembre se llevó a cabo la decimonovena Feria Universitaria Malcolm Bernard Historically Black Colleges y Universities en el Teatro, el Gimnasio y el Centro de Conferencias de Raritan Valley Community College. El objetivo de la Feria Universitaria fue presentar a los estudiantes diversas oportunidades de educación superior.

Cientos de estudiantes de 32 escuelas preparatorias (High schools) de todo el estado, asistieron a la Feria Universitaria. En el Centro de conferencias, los oradores Allan Boomer, Tiffany Hawkins y Kyle Pitts, compartieron sus experiencias de la universidad con los estudiantes atentos. Hawkins, Directora de Inversiones Privadas (PI) y Desarrollo Comercial de Momentum Advisors, estudió en Morgan State University, en Baltimore, Maryland, una de las Hisorically Black Colleges y Universities. Hawkins compartió que estar en una HBCU la hizo sentir aceptada como parte de una comunidad, Tiffany compartió: "Hay una sensación de comprensión entre todos los estudiantes, todos tienen una herencia similar, hay un gran sentido de orgullo de estar en el campus, lo cual te permite bajar la guardia y sentirte seguro"

En el Gimnasio, más de 40 universidades y colegios participantes de todo el país, dieron la bienvenida a los estudiantes en sus stands, brindándoles información sobre sus programas que ofrecen, las oportunidades de becas y sus requisitos de inscripción.

En el teatro, el orador motivacional Nashad Warfield, propietario de NJ Student Success, quien asistió a la misma HBCU en Baltimore, Maryland, demostró a los estudiantes cómo tomar decisiones inteligentes sobre su educación. El orador animó a los estudiantes visitantes a aprovechar las oportunidades educativas y obtener más educación; sin embargo, el orador también advirtió a los asistentes que es imprescindible mantenerse al margen de sus deudas, evitando préstamos estudiantiles y universidades que no pueden pagar. "Es extremadamente arriesgado contraer deudas por educación. Si vas a la universidad y obtienes préstamos estudiantiles, pero no te gradúas, ¡no vas a tener un título universitario! Pero adivina ¿Qué tienes todavía? ¡El préstamo estudiantil!", Dijo Nashad Warfield. El orador recomendó a los estudiantes que elijan universidades que puedan pagar y soliciten CUALQUIERA y TODAS las becas disponibles.

La Feria Universitaria Malcolm Bernard HBCU es uno de los programas de diversidad en el que estudiantes, facultad y personal de RVCC participan todos los años. Este año, la revista Diversity premio por cuarta vez a Raritan Valley con la Excelencia en Educación Superior en Diversidad 2017 (HEED, por sus siglas en inglés), gracias a la constante búsqueda de la Oficina de Asuntos Multiculturales por mejorar la apreciación de la diversidad y promover la comprensión en la comunidad estudiantil con eventos y oportunidades como esta Feria Universitaria.