Alliance hosts Transgender Day of Rememberance

The Alliance hosted Transgender Day of Remembrance on November 21 in order to pay tribute to transgender individuals who lost their lives in the previous year.

The event began with a somber reading of names of some of the individuals who were killed or died due to being transgender. These readings were woven into the schedule and performed multiple times throughout the event.

The event was organized in part due to the fact that “annually they have a transgender day of remembrance”, said Brian Mazzucco, President of Alliance

In Hispanic cultures, death is celebrated as a moving on, not a loss. This event was intended to do that as well. Everyone gathered in the atrium was there to celebrate live and acknowledge those who lost their lives.

Attendants watched clips from a Katie Couric documentary “A Gender Revolution”. This was to give a different perspective on the situations that transgender and LGBTQ people face.

The event concluded with a dance party in which everyone had a lot of fun. “ I am really happy with the turnout. I hope everyone had fun. We celebrated life and honored fallen loved ones. Said Anthony Santana, Alliance’s secretary.

At the end, participants were offered informational papers and encouraged to watch the documentary again.

