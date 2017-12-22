The Impact of Joining Student Clubs (Tambien en Espanol)

I’ve always considered myself a shy person. I grew up in a small town on the outskirts of the city where I studied and I always lived far from the few friends I had and anyone else I knew. Even though I lived in Mexico, where people are very friendly and approachable, I often felt lonely, awkward and misunderstood. I was always a foreigner, but there was something about leaving everything I knew behind and starting a new life in another country that made me question who I really am, and where I belong.

After years of dealing with depression, my loved ones suggested I should go back to school, which wasn’t easy for me; I thought I was going to be judged for being older than the freshmen, for my accent and mostly for my shyness, but I had the fortune to be deeply supported by those loving people who encouraged me not only to sign up for my first full-time semester in college, but to join a student club as well.

A student club? Me? What do I have to offer? What am I going to get out of that? “Ain’t nobody got time for that!” Well, I figured at least I should give it a try. One day I’ll have to deal with meeting and talking to people on a daily basis for work; I can’t afford to be shy forever.

I joined the Leadership Club, which organizes and hosts the TD Leadership Series. I knew I could use some leadership skills, at least to lead my life and try to take control of it. I showed up for a meeting and actually participated. Other members of the club were interested in what I had to say. They took my suggestions and my help to design future T-shirts for the club and for once, I felt like I achieved something good from putting myself outside of my comfort zone.

The following week I decided to walk around the involvement fair, and I came across the school newspaper, The Record. I was trying to be nice to the president of the club because he sits behind me in one of my classes, “Would you like to write for the newspaper?” he said, and I panicked. “Me? No, no, no, I think you’re talking to the wrong person, I can’t even write in English, I’m taking ESL!” I stuttered, feeling ashamed, underestimating myself. “Oh! Well, you see? That’s perfect! We want to approach people from the multicultural groups, it would be great having someone to write or translate articles to Spanish!”. He told me they meet every Tuesday during college hour in H116, and I went my way. When Tuesday came, I hesitated and thought, “I’m not good enough, no one will read it, I’m not even a Comm Major, it’s not the place for me.” My brain kept telling me all these bad things about myself, and then, one of those loving people told me, “That’s exactly why you should go. Don’t let those bad thoughts win. At least give it a shot, you won’t lose anything if you go to one meeting.”

For the first few meetings, I sat in a corner not knowing what to do, opening my eyes wide so I could absorb the information on the board. I heard the editors talking about workshops and formats, but I had no idea where to begin, and I was too scared to admit that I needed help, and too proud to admit that I didn’t know anything they were talking about. But they made me feel important, they welcomed me, they offered me events to cover and encouraged me to write about anything I wanted. So I started teaching myself writing skills and I asked my favorite professors for advice, and with these wonderful people’s support, I started building something I didn’t have for a long time: self-confidence.

Writing for The Record has gently forced me to engage in conversations with a lot of people, interviewing or asking event coordinators for information related to the events I had to cover, or approaching multicultural club presidents to work together. When I met with the president of Orgullo Latino Club, not only was I interested in the great opportunities the club is working on to bring more cultural awareness and understanding in the student communities, but I also identified with the cultural background of the club, and was invited to go to their meeting.

At the Orgullo Latino meeting, people were sharing moments, experiences and challenges they have faced, and offered help and support to anyone who needed it. When it was my time to speak, I just shared from the heart. I told everyone my ups and downs; I took off the “everything is perfect” mask and for the first time in who knows how long, I was truly myself, and the best part is that every single person in that room, in one way or another, understood what I have been through. I was not alone and I realized I’m not the only one who needed to open up and talk about her struggles, and I wasn’t the only one who needed to listen to other people say that everything will be okay. That day I felt at home, surrounded by family and friends; although I was among people I had just met. The club had also organized a group trip to New York City, to visit Black-Latino Museums to learn more of our own roots, and reconnect with them.

Now I understand why the loving people in my life forced me to join a club, and I’ll be eternally thankful for it. By joining The Record I have improved my writing skills. I no longer feel like an absolute failure after in-class essay tests; however, joining clubs didn’t only bring a positive impact to my school life and grades. I now feel more comfortable interacting with others; I have met so many people through clubs that I walk around school saying “hi!” all the time. I don’t hide like I used to and I don’t walk the halls feeling lonely. I’ve made friends and I smile, I feel happy and energized and above all, these clubs make me feel like I belong somewhere; they inspire me to be a better person and they help me to discover unknown bits about myself.

If you’re looking to join a cultural club, to meet people with similar interests to yours or to network with people of your major, at Raritan Valley there are more than 40 student clubs and organizations from which to choose, and if you are uncertain about of how joining a club can benefit your life, let the social interaction and sense of companionship guide your journey. Sometimes the unknown and unexpected can bring the best opportunities and experiences to our lives.

Edited by Zachary Nickl

El cómo unirme a los clubes estudiantiles, ha tenido un impacto positivo en mi vida.

Siempre me he considerado una persona tímida. Crecí en un pequeño pueblo en las afueras de la ciudad donde estudié, siempre viví lejos de los pocos amigos que tenía y cualquier otra persona que conociera. Aunque vivía en México, donde la gente es muy amigable y accesible, a menudo me sentí sola, torpe e incomprendida. Siempre fui una extranjera. Pero no fue hasta que deje atrás todo lo que conocía y comencé una nueva vida en otro país, que empecé cuestionar quién soy realmente y a dónde pertenezco.

Después de años lidiando con depresión, mis seres queridos me sugirieron que debería volver a la escuela, lo cual no fue fácil para mí. Pensé que iba a ser juzgada por ser mayor que los estudiantes de primer año, por mi acento y sobre todo por mi timidez. Pero tuve la fortuna de contar con el apoyo profundo de esas personas amorosas que me alentaron no solo a inscribirse en mi primer semestre de tiempo completo en la universidad, sino también a un club estudiantil.

¿Un club estudiantil? ¿Yo? ¿Qué tengo yo que ofrecer? ¿Qué voy a sacar de eso? "¡Nadie tiene tiempo para eso!" Bueno, pensé que al menos debería intentarlo. Algún día mi trabajo consistirá en conocer y hablar con nuevas personas diariamente; no puedo permitirme ser tímida por siempre.

Me uní al club de liderazgo (TD Bank Leadership Series), sabía que podía usar algunas habilidades de liderazgo, al menos para dirigir mi vida y tratar de tomar control sobre ella. Me presenté a una reunión y realmente participé, otros miembros del club se interesaron en lo que tenía que decir, tomaron mis sugerencias y mi ayuda para diseñar futuras playeras para el club, y por una vez sentí que había logrado algo bueno al salir de mi zona de confort.

La semana siguiente decidí darme una vuelta por la feria de participación de clubes (Involvement Fair), y accidentalmente me uní al periódico de la escuela, The Record.

Estaba tratando de ser amable con el presidente del club, porque se sentaba detrás de mí en una clase. "¿Te gustaría escribir para el periódico?", me dijo, y entré pánico. "¿Yo? No, no, no, creo que estás hablando con la persona equivocada, ni siquiera puedo escribir en inglés, ¡estoy tomando Ingles como Segunda Lengua! "Tartamudié, sintiéndome avergonzada, subestimandome. "¡Oh! ¡Eso es perfecto! Queremos acercarnos a las personas de los grupos multiculturales, sería genial tener a alguien que escriba o traduzca artículos al español ". Me dijo que se reúnen todos los martes durante College Hour en el salon H116, me despedí, y seguí mi camino. Al llegar el martes, dudé: "No soy lo suficientemente buena, nadie va a leer lo que escriba, ni siquiera voy a estudiar Comunicaciones, no es el lugar para mí". Mi cerebro me atacaba como usualmente lo hace, pero ese día una de esas personas amorosas me dijo: "Esa es exactamente la razón por lo que debes ir, no dejes que esos malos pensamientos ganen, al menos dale una oportunidad, no perderás nada si vas a una reunión".

En las primeras reuniones me senté en una esquina sin saber qué hacer, abriendo mucho los ojos para poder absorber la información en el pizarrón. Los escuché hablar sobre talleres y formatos, pero no tenía idea de dónde comenzar, y tenía demasiado miedo para admitir que necesitaba ayuda, y demasiado orgullo para admitir que no sabía nada de lo que estaban hablando. Pero me hicieron sentir importante, me dieron la bienvenida, me ofrecieron eventos para cubrir y me animaron a escribir sobre cualquier cosa que yo quisiera. Así que comencé a auto enseñarme habilidades de escritura y pedí consejos a mis profesores favoritos, y con el apoyo de esta maravillosa gente, comencé a construir algo que no tenía desde hace mucho tiempo: confianza en mí misma.

Escribir para el periódico me ha obligado a entablar conversaciones con mucha gente, entrevistar o pedir a los coordinadores de eventos información relacionada con los eventos que tengo que cubrir, o acercarme a presidentes de clubes multiculturales para trabajar juntos. Cuando me reuní con el presidente de Orgullo Latino Club, no solo me interesaron las grandes oportunidades en las que trabaja el club para lograr una mayor conciencia cultural y comprensión en las comunidades estudiantiles, sino que también me identifiqué con el trasfondo cultural del club, y fui invitada a acudir a su reunión semanal también.

En la reunión de Orgullo Latino, las personas compartieron momentos, experiencias y desafíos que han enfrentado, ofrecieron ayuda y apoyo a cualquiera que lo necesitara, y cuando llegó el momento de hablar, simplemente compartí desde el corazón. Les conté a todos sobre mis altibajos. Me quité la máscara de "todo es perfecto" y por primera vez en quién sabe cuánto tiempo, fuí verdaderamente yo misma, y la mejor parte es que cada persona en esa habitación, de una forma u otra, entendió por lo que había pasado. No estaba sola, y me di cuenta de que no era la única que necesitaba abrirse y hablar sobre sus dificultades, y no era la única que necesitaba escuchar a otras personas decir que todo estaría bien. Ese día me sentí como en casa, rodeada de familia y amigos, aunque estaba entre personas que acababa de conocer. El club también organizó un viaje grupal a la ciudad de Nueva York, para visitar museos afro-latinos, aprender más sobre nuestras raíces y reconectarnos con ellas.

Ahora entiendo por qué las personas amorosas en mi vida me obligaron a unirme a un club, y estaré eternamente agradecido por ello. Al unirme a The Record he mejorado mis habilidades de escritura, ya no me siento como un fracaso absoluto después de los exámenes en los que debo escribir ensayos en inglés. Sin embargo, unirme a los clubes no solo trajo un impacto positivo en mi vida escolar y en mis calificaciones. Ahora me siento más cómoda interactuando con otros. He conocido a tantas personas a través de los clubes, que al caminar por la escuela voy saludando todo el tiempo. No me escondo como solía hacerlo, no camino por los pasillos sintiéndome sola, he hecho amigos y sonrío, me siento feliz y con energía. Y, sobre todo, estos clubes me hacen sentir que pertenezco a algún lado; me inspiran a ser una mejor persona, y me ayudan a descubrir cosas desconocidas sobre mí misma.

Si estás buscando unirte a un club cultural, conocer gente con intereses similares a los tuyos, o conectarte con gente de tu carrera o especialidad, en Raritan Valley hay más de 40 clubes estudiantiles y organizaciones para elegir, y si no estás seguro sobre cómo unirse a un club puede beneficiar tu vida, permite que la interacción social y el sentido del compañerismo guíen tu viaje. A veces lo desconocido e inesperado trae las mejores oportunidades y experiencias de nuestras vidas.