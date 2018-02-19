The Young Republicans Club: RVCC’s First Political Club

During the Fall semester of 2017, RVCC witnessed the birth of its first political club on campus, the Young Republicans Club. While controversy has surrounded the early adoption of the club, along with the origins of how it was introduced during a Student Government meeting, I sat down with the founder of the club, Michael Vespa, to clear the fog and get the full picture.

Q: What was the reasoning behind the founding of this club?

A: “I feel that something very important for college students is identity, it’s something we’re always struggling with and it’s always evolving. I see myself as a student leader and I know I have some qualifications and experience that makes me very well fit to lead an endeavor like this. A lot of it (the Young Republicans Club) is about identity and showing conservative students if they don’t have much of a voice on campus ‘hey were a club about people like us’. We promote that identity, we get people that fraternity everyone desires.”

Q: What is it about a Republican club, as opposed to a Democrat, Libertarian, or Socialist club, that you feel is the right choice for RVCC?

A: “It’s difficult to find a conservative voice on campus. We have had more than a dozen speakers come to this campus about progressive issues, we never had a conservative speaker all year, we didn’t have one last year, and it’s a very staggering double standard. We’re interested in promoting that identity, but also having a conservative speaker where both sides of the story can be presented.”

“We want to break those stereotypes about conservatives. We have a multicultural team of people from all different races and genders, and it’s something we would like to show to the entire college.”

Q: What was your experience last semester surrounding the controversy at the SGA meeting?

A: “There were things I did last semester that were personal to me and to student government, and that gave people a bad first impression of me. There was a combination of things. 1. People weren’t actually sure what they were voting on. Some people were curious if this was to make me president, when it wasn’t. It was explicitly ‘do you, the student government assembly, want to recognize this club as official?’ It was also at 2:20, when college hour ends, so many people walked out who couldn’t cast their ballot, another mishap there where people didn’t get the chance to vote. It should’ve been tabled to the next assembly, stalled, and presented at the next assembly. Also, every assembly they vote on club of the month, which was something people thought that it was for, so votes were coming in as ‘yes, no, ENACTUS, Debate Club’. All in all, there was some mishaps. Nothing anyone was at fault for, just general confusion when other issues were going on at the same time.”

“I should also point out, that the Director of Student Life, Russel Barefoot, had to send out an email to many student leaders and officers explaining what had happened, regarding some of the mishaps. He himself said we should be doing this again next assembly and getting this right.”

Q: Would you like to see the start of this club inspire newer political clubs, like a Democrat club?

A: “Definitely. I’m a political science major, so when people are getting involved in politics no matter what it is makes me excited. Many of the people in the Young Republicans Club don’t see any other clubs they’re interested in joining, so many of the people who joined this club have never been in any other club, and if we weren’t here, they would not have gotten involved at all. At RVCC, only 1 in 5 students gets involved in clubs or organizations, so if there were many democrats who feel they wouldn’t get involved and there wasn’t something explicitly political, then yeah, I would love to see a democratic club. Anything to get people involved so they can get the college experience they deserve.”

Q: What are your short-term goals for this club?

A: “A lot of our goals are recruitment, getting student life established. We’ll be having a panel at the stomp out stigma event, because of the many misconceptions we want to see removed. Our table there will be about republicanism, conservativism, and to get rid of some of the preconceived notions.”

Q: What would be the core values of this club?

A: “Politically we’re pretty diverse, we have people leaning one way or the other. As close as possible and universally, it is smaller government, stricter interpretation of the constitution, and free speech.”

The Young Republicans Club have meetings every Thursday during college hour in the Student Life office.