“The Post” Movie Review

The year was 1971 and the Vietnam war was still raging on. The government repeated again and again that the United States would win the war, and that involvement in Vietnam was absolutely necessary to the fundamentals of democracy. Daniel Ellsberg, a military analyst, knew that the government had been lying about the war for years. He decided that it was time for everyone to know the truth.

Ellsberg photocopied a top secret study of the U.S. involvement in Vietnam, dating back to the end of WW2, and sent the study to The New York Times to be published. Eventually this study would become known as “The Pentagon Papers,” a series of documents that indicated how the government had been lying about our involvement in the war for years. The New York Times was the first newspaper company that tried to publish articles about the Pentagon Papers, but a furious Nixon administration threatened to take the Times to court, seeing the publication of these documents as a “threat to national security.”

Enter Heather Key (Meryl Streep), publisher of a company called the Washington Post, which at that time was known as just a scrappy little newspaper. Key’s chief editor, Ben Bradlee (Tom Hanks), and his team of reporters are given the job of finding the Papers. It doesn’t take long to find them, but soon Key faces a moral dilemma, one that could cost her company and possibly send her to jail. Should she risk everything to publish the papers? This is the question that becomes the driving force of “The Post,” Steven Spielberg's latest political thriller about the freedom of the press, and a nod to the critical role journalists play in society.

While The Post takes place back in the 70’s, Spielberg clearly saw the relevance this story has to the recent events surrounding the press, especially those that feel like the media should be censored from reporting on issues pertaining to national security. This type of “based on true story,” material may seem scream “Oscar bait” on the surface, and yes, to some extent, it is. But Spielberg does a fantastic job of making the story’s message seem just as important today as it was in the 70’s. Employing all his usual trademarks, such as long tracking shots that follow our characters, slow camera push-ins, and an uplifting musical score by composer John Williams, The Post is never boring or plodding.

Of course, Spielberg also had help from an A-list cast, including the always terrific Meryl Streep as Heather Key. Streep carries a quiet strength that comes to define her character. She conveys Key as someone who's trying desperately to break free of the constant gender barriers surrounding her by the men who feel like she’s unfit for the job. Hanks is also fine as editor Ben Bradlee, although Bob Odenkirk is the one who shines most when portraying reporter Ben Bagdikian. Odenkirk has always been an underrated actor, and here he channels his character’s tenacity and his pride for what everyone in the film is achieving.

The story itself does take some time to get going, and because we’re introduced to so many conflicts and characters within the first 20 minutes of the film, the beginning can be a bit confusing at first. However, once our characters obtain the Pentagon Papers, the story starts to pick up.It is a fascinating story overall, and unlike other films in the same genre, such as Spotlight or All the President's Men, The Post really isn’t so much about learning the truth as it is about arguing why the truth deserves to be told in the first place. At times, the way this movie conveys that message can be a bit melodramatic, and perhaps a bit too overstuffed in parts where some ideas are better fleshed out than others. The Post tries to say a lot of things at once, and sometimes stumbles over it’s own feet.

Ultimately, The Post may not be a perfect movie. But, despite its flaws, it conveys an important message at a time where our freedoms, our right to know what's going on in our government, and our fight for the truth are being challenged by some in America. As Heather Key says late in the movie, “News is the first rough draft of history.” It’s stories like these that emphasize why we still have much to learn from our history, and remind us that no matter the circumstance, we have a right, and the freedom, to know the truth.

