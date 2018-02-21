SLAP Hosts MLK Read In Day

The Student Life Activities and Planning Board (SLAP) hosted the Martin Luther King Read in Day on Jan. 25 in the Conference Center.

The event featured multiple speakers, performances, audio files and visuals of King. There were between 50 and 70 people in attendance. Along with the speeches, there was comfort food served. Chicken and waffles along with sweet potato fries were among the selections that contributed to the success of this event. Aside from students attending, faculty members also took the time to participate in this uplifting event. The event kicked off with SLAP President Samantha Gonzalez, Vice President Emily Conway and Faculty Advisor Alaysha Walker welcoming everyone to the event. Afterward, everyone was asked to stand and bow their heads for a moment of silence. A sing along of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” was played while everyone remained standing.

Following the song, everyone sat back down and a video was shown by a professor. The purpose was to show that in the end we are all one; love always wins and that no one should judge someone by the color of one’s skin, sexuality, religion or gender. People are all created equal and should all be treated equally.

“Everyone really liked the event, and it helped promote interest in Black History Month,” said Conway.

In a similar manner, a student performed Mariah Carey’s song, “Hero”. Many other students read speeches, poems and performed raps. The presentation and everyone’s speeches/performances helped lift the moods of everyone in the room.

Edited by Zachary Nickl