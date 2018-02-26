Jazzmeia Horn: A Social Call

In the Nash theater on February 19, Jazzmeia Horn put on a jazz performance of a lifetime. Riddled with history, social context, and a magnificent beat, the music was more than butter to the ears of the audience.

Hosted by history professor Roger Shutack, the performance had the best of American history, as well as jazz history. “The reality people had during those times, it was something that was needed, a way to express yourself and to be free in this artform, it was a need” said Horn. “You go to work or school, and don’t get the same opportunity because of the color of your skin. So, people were speaking out about what they were dealing with even if they weren’t using words. The timbre, tone, vibration that these people had and still have is a way of expressing what their reality is in this country.”

The performance included a song called “Mississippi Goddam”, originally written by Nina Simone, which mirrored the message Jazzmeia was calling out to. One line from the song was, “You don’t have to live next to me; Just give me my equality” which happened to be one of the underlying themes of the performance.

“I went to college because I knew that I was going to have to deal with some things as a black woman that I might not necessarily want to deal with. As a musician, people take you seriously when you have a degree, accolades, something you can prove yourself with. Studying music helped me have the opportunity to get a degree and then be able to have a job.” Jazzmeia reflected on what drew her to leave her home town of Dallas and enter college at the New School for Jazz and Contemporary Music in New York City. “It was more of “if I go to school and get an education and have a degree for myself, in the case that music doesn’t really work out for me, I can have something to fall back on.”

Towards the middle parts and end of the performance, Jazzmeia took questions and comments from the audience. The focus was largely on impacting society and calling upon young people to speak out against injustice. Historical context was also a major theme in the Q&A. Jazz has provided an outlet for many oppressed classes of people to express their ethnicity and values. In the United States, a country where our heritage comes from immigrants and a melting pot of ideas, history means many things for those interested in learning about the past. “I think it’s imperative for our future generations to know that history and understand it.” As a Grammy-nominated musician, a social-justice advocate, history enthusiast, or wherever she finds herself in the future with jazz, Jazzmeia Horn will surely be in the books as one the most well-rounded influencers in jazz history.

Photo credits to Connor Williams: trulyperceptive.com; Instagram - trulyconnorwilliams

Edited by: Zachary Nickl