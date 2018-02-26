The RVCC Women’s Center, in collaboration with the Feminist Coalition(FemCo) held the first in a series of LionX talks, entitled Towards a Muslim Feminism on Feb. 7 in the Robeson Room in the Library to educate the audience about the ideals of feminism in places of Islamic and Muslim majority.

The speaker was Keilani Abdullah, who is a professor of Sociology and Women and Gender Studies here at RVCC. The presentation began with a PowerPoint Slide depicting the differences between Islam and Muslim, which to many of the audience members was interesting as the majority of those gathered did not realize that there was a vast difference between the two religions. It’s really important to keep in mind that the information we hear about Muslims is biased” said Keilani Abdullah, sociology professor. “We understand that every group can’t be all good or all bad.” Due in part to reports in the news, much of what the western world equates with those who practice Islam is terror.

The focus of the presentation was to dispel how the “F word”, feminism, is seen in Muslim majority cultures. It is equated with bringing in Western ideals. The Quran demonstrates that feministic ideals have been implanted within the teachings for centuries. It grants rights for the marginalized, and it highlights prophets freely interacting with women.

According to the Qur’anic Letter of the Law, women must give their consent to marry. Women also have a right to privacy. The spirit of the law is social justice, which is reflected in the sacred tenants of the scripture.

The day after the event, the Muslim Student Association, in collaboration with FemCo and the Women’s center hosted an event in which anyone could try on a Hijab and write how it makes them feel. This was in honor of World Hijab Day, which was February 1. Both events were big successes.

This was the first in a series of talks highlighting different issues associated with Feminism and Gender. The next talk was held on Wednesday, February 21.

Edited by: Evelyn Zizelmann