Top Menu

Main Menu

New Honor Society at RVCC

New Honor Society at RVCC

PR News

For more information contact

Philip Martin

pmartin@raritanval.edu

For immediate release

Tuesday, Feb. 27

New Honor Society for Communication Majors

Raritan Valley Community college announced a new Honor Society for Communication Majors, Sigma Chi Eta. This honor society is open to high achieving communication majors with a 3.0 Cumulative GPA and a 3.25 GPA in Communication courses. All candidates also must have completed 9 credits in Communication by the end of the semester that they will be inducted.

Inaugural inductions will occur in April, with a date to be announced. Forms and information will be emailed to all eligible students at a later date. The next meeting will be held in the middle to end of March, with the date to be announced.

Benefits of becoming a member include opportunities to discuss and exchange ideas about the field of communication, fostering close relationships between faculty and students, and expanding interest in the communication.

For more information, please contact Philip Martin, Professor of Communication Studies at pmartin@raritanval.edu

###

The Record on sabyoutubeThe Record on sabtwitterThe Record on sabinstagramThe Record on sabfacebookThe Record on sabemail
The Record
The Raritan Valley Record / RVCCTheRecord.com
The Record is Raritan Valley Community College's independent online student newspaper. The Record provides a medium for information on all things related to the college community as well as an outlet for students to practice writing skills. The mission of The Record is to encourage student involvement in campus activities and publicize matters of concern to the college community.
Founded in 1988, The Record was distributed as a print-publication until switching to an exclusively online format in 2006. Due to a lack of funds, The Record has been on hiatus from 2011-2013. The Record continues to report online today, evolving to meet the continually changing demands of the news industry.

Related articles

Leave a reply