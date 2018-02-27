New Honor Society at RVCC

For more information contact

New Honor Society for Communication Majors

Raritan Valley Community college announced a new Honor Society for Communication Majors, Sigma Chi Eta. This honor society is open to high achieving communication majors with a 3.0 Cumulative GPA and a 3.25 GPA in Communication courses. All candidates also must have completed 9 credits in Communication by the end of the semester that they will be inducted.

Inaugural inductions will occur in April, with a date to be announced. Forms and information will be emailed to all eligible students at a later date. The next meeting will be held in the middle to end of March, with the date to be announced.

Benefits of becoming a member include opportunities to discuss and exchange ideas about the field of communication, fostering close relationships between faculty and students, and expanding interest in the communication.

