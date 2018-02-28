Oscar Picks: Who Will Win, Who Could Win, Who Should Win

It’s that time of year again...the time when the best movies of the year go head to head with each other to compete for the most prestigious award it can achieve: an Oscar. On Sunday March 4, all types of films will clash in various categories as we get to see who is crowned the winner. It’s been a fantastic year for movies, where we’ve been treated to films of all kinds from fantastic sequels (Blade Runner 2049) to overlooked but wonderful independent films (The Florida Project) and movies with timely and important messages like Get Out and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. This ceremony is shaping up to be one of the most exciting Oscar nights in recent memory, where several categories have no clear cut winner, including the night’s biggest award: Best Picture. In a year when we’ve seen major cultural shifts from the #Metoo movement, will Greta Gerwig be the first female to win Best Director? Will the vastly underrated Gary Oldman finally win an acting oscar after so many years of being overlooked? Will the academy choose to recognize a fantasy genre movie like The Shape of Water, or more conventional films like The Post or Dunkirk? We get to find out soon who the big winner will be, and in anticipation of the biggest night for film, I’ve compiled a guide for where each category stands right now and which films I think may triumph. Although I haven’t seen every film that’s been nominated yet, other major award shows, such as the Golden Globes, Screen Actor Guild Awards (SAGs) and the British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTAs) are usually good precursors for which nominees will be victorious. It’s been a hell of a year for film, so sit back, relax and enjoy a complete guide to the biggest awards show of the year.

Best Visual Effects

Blade Runner 2049

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Kong: Skull Island

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

War for the Planet of the Apes

What will win: War for the Planet of the Apes

What could win: Blade Runner 2049

What should win: War for the Planet of the Apes

Let's kick off the predictions by looking at a popular category: Best Visual Effects. All of the nominees this year had some pretty impressive visual effects, from the incredible futuristic setting of Blade Runner 2049, to the new Star Wars movie that featured the series’ most adventurous and imaginative effects; however, War for the Planet of the Apes displayed some of the most impressive visual effects in recent memory, using motion capture technology to make it seem like we really were watching real apes on screen. If Andy Serkis can’t be nominated for his motion captured performance as Caesar in the film, then it should at least score a win for visual effects. Watch out for Blade Runner 2049 as the potential upset though, as it won this same award at the BAFTAs.

Best Cinematography

Blade Runner 2049 - Roger Deakins

Darkest Hour - Bruno Delbonnel

Dunkirk - Hoyte van Hoytema

Mudbound - Rachel Morrison

The Shape of Water - Dan Laustsen

What will win: Blade Runner 2049

What could win: Dunkirk

What should win: Blade Runner 2049

The Cinematography award is one of my favorites; an award given to the film that uses lighting, camera angles and movement to enhance the viewing experience for the audience. It was an exceptionally impressive year for cinematography, which included the bleak and grim farm setting created in the racial drama Mudbound and the old fashioned, musical-esque visuals in The Shape of Water. Dunkirk was also beautifully shot, capturing the incredible Dunkirk beaches and adding a layer of tension with its constant close ups on characters in danger. This is Roger Deakins’s 14th nomination for Best Cinematography, an award that he has lost 13 other times despite being the most prolific cinematographer of our time. The desert effect he captures in Blade Runner 2049 alone should win him the award, but don’t be surprised if voters overlook him again for the box office triumph of Dunkirk.

Best Film Editing

Baby Driver

Dunkirk

I, Tonya

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

What will win: Dunkirk

What could win: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

What should win: Baby Driver

Editing is the glue of a great movie, the final process of production where it’s decided what scenes will be included and which will be cut out of the final product. The creative editing of Dunkirk and how it plays with time and setting certainly stand out as some of the best editing this year. All three segments are edited together so seamlessly that it’s hard to argue it’s win. But I can’t not root for Baby Driver. Did anyone not have a blast with this movie? Both stylish and fun, its fast-paced editing only adds to the thrills from its innovative car chases. Baby Driver also just recently won best editing at the BAFTAs against most of the same nominees, so let's hope its win overseas translates to an Oscar win.

Best Costume Design

Beauty and the Beast

Darkest Hour

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

Victoria and Abdul

What will win: Phantom Thread

What could win: Beauty and the Beast

What should win: Phantom Thread

Alright, so get this: A film about a famous dressmaker in 1950s London is a favorite to win best costume design. Yes...it’s not entirely a shocker; however, it should be noted that great costumes can add another layer of beauty to films that use them right, and Phantom Thread does this exceptionally.

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Darkest Hour

Victoria and Abdul

Wonder

What will win: Darkest Hour

What could win: Wonder

What should win: Darkest Hour

The transformation of Gary Oldman into the distinguished Winston Churchill is enough to win this award. Look for the crowd pleaser Wonder, a story about a boy with facial differences, as a possible upset.

Best Production Design

Beauty and the Beast

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Who will win: The Shape of Water

Who could win: Blade Runner 2049

Who should win: The Shape of Water

The production designer, similar to the cinematographer, plays a big role in how a film is conveyed visually to the audience, using props and various techniques to make the setting come alive. It was a terrific year for this category, but the clear favorite to win right now is The Shape of Water. Period pieces have a tendency to dominate this category, so look for the beautiful Cold War setting of The Shape of Water to play a big part in its win. Its setting is gorgeous, and it’s likely to win at least a couple of the technical awards for which it’s been nominated.

Best Sound Editing

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

What will win: Dunkirk

What could win: Baby Driver

What should win: Dunkirk

I know what your thinking: What’s the difference between sound editing and sound mixing? Well, in this age of filmmaking it’s sometimes hard to tell the difference. The sound editing award usually goes to the loudest film, and if that’s really how voters pick the winner, then Dunkirk should definitely win. Sound is a huge part of Christopher Nolan’s epic war story, incorporating a ticking clock sound for most of the movie and using the roaring sounds of warfighters flying overhead and bombs dropping on the ground to put the audience right in the battle.

Best Sound Mixing

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

What will win: Dunkirk

What could win: Baby Driver

What should win: Baby Driver

Okay, so now what’s sound mixing? Sound mixing usually involves how all the sounds in a film, like the soundtrack, dialogue, and background noises, are mixed together. Dunkirk does a really good job of this, (although sometimes it’s hard to hear the dialogue with the constant sound of bombs and gunshots in the background). Baby Driver, meanwhile, times all of its action sequences to the beat of its soundtrack, making the movie a treat to watch. If there is any justice in the world, Baby Driver should at least win one award for its creative use of sound in it’s storytelling.

Best Original Song

“Mighty River” - Mudbound

“The Mystery of Love” - Call Me by Your Name

“Remember Me” - Coco

“Stand Up for Something” - Marshall

“This Is Me” - The Greatest Showman

Who will win: “This Is Me” - The Greatest Showman

Who could win: “Remember Me” - Coco

Who should win: “This Is Me” - The Greatest Showman

Overall, I really enjoyed the soundtracks for The Greatest Showman and Coco, so a win for either of them would be fine with me. Historically, the Academy tends to vote for songs that come from musicals, which might favor The Greatest Showman; however, Coco was a bigger success at the box office, so don’t be surprised if Coco dances away with the award.

Best Original Score

Dunkirk

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

What will win: The Shape of Water

What could win: Phantom Thread

What should win: Phantom Thread...I mean Dunkirk...actually Shape of Water…dang it, it’s so hard to choose!

Original score is one of my favorite categories, and this year was filled with so much great music that it's hard to pick what should win. For those who are confused as to what the difference is between original song and original score: Original score isn’t about one song, but rather the music that is orchestrated throughout the movie via the composer, not other artists (sorry Baby Driver). In this category we have composer God Hans Zimmer (composer of the incredible music from Inception and The Dark Night to name a few), who amps up the white knuckle tension in Dunkirk using his thrilling score. Meanwhile, Jonny Greenwood (yes, that's Jonny Greenwood from the band Radiohead), composed some deeply haunting music to create the dark tone for Phantom Thread. It’s so hard to choose this category, but The Shape of Water already has won this award at both the BAFTAs and the Golden Globes, and likely will win at the Oscars too.

Best Animated Feature

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

What will win: Coco

What should win: Coco

What could win: Nothing else even has a chance

It wasn’t a particularly strong year for animated features, and for a category that's usually dominated by Pixar films, Coco is the clear favorite. Coco was a huge box office success for Pixar, and told an endearing story about a 12-year-old Mexican boy named Miguel who goes on an adventure to the Land of the Dead. With The Breadwinner and Loving Vincent not being seen much by audiences, look for Coco to win pretty easily (also a moment of silence for the exclusion of The Lego Batman Movie, which was hysterically fun). The Boss Baby got nominated for an Oscar but The Lego Batman Movie did not. What kind of twisted world do we live in?

Best Adapted Screenplay

Call Me by Your Name

The Disaster Artist

Logan

Molly’s Game

Mudbound

What will win: Call Me by Your Name

What could win: Molly’s Game

What should win: Logan

This award is given to the best screenplay that was adapted from another medium. All year it’s been a two-horse race between James Ivory’s coming-of-age drama, Call Me by Your Name, and Aaron Sorkin's story of Molly Bloom, Molly’s Game. This is another tough category to pick, as Call Me by Your Name told an engaging and intimate story, while voters always like the chance to honor one of the best screenwriters of our time, and Aaron Sorkin is no exception. His fast-paced dialogue always makes for an exciting story, but I think Call Me by Your Name is too well-liked to go home empty handed. Surprisingly, Logan also received a nomination for writing and what better way to honor the best superhero film of last year than an Oscar nomination? While I can’t really imagine the voters will picking superhero movie, maybe the nomination is a sign that they’re finally starting to recognize the superhero genre in major categories.

Best Original Screenplay

The Big Sick

Get Out

Lady Bird

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

What will win: Get Out

What could win: Three Billboards or Lady Bird

What should win: Get Out

Quite possibly the toughest category to pick outside of Best Picture, this category features some of the best and most exquisitely written movies of the year. Get Out, written by Jordan Peele, functions both as a taunt thriller and clever satire of America’s racial problems. It also recently won Best Original Screenplay at at Writers Guild Awards (WGAs), which is usually a pretty good precursor for which film will win this category at the Oscars. Lady Bird and Three Billboards also have a shot at being crowned the winner, especially if the voters decide to spread the love amongst the top contenders. (Three Billboards and The Shape of Water are considered the favorites to win Best Picture.) Also a shout out to The Big Sick, a wonderfully written dramedy from Kumail Nanjiani and Emily Gordon. If you haven’t seen it, definitely check it out, as it’s one of the year’s funniest and most heartwarming movies.

Best Actor Nominees

Timothée Chalamet - Call Me by Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis - Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya - Get Out

Gary Oldman - Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington - Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Who will win: Gary Oldman - Darkest Hour

Who could win: Timothée Chalamet - Call Me by Your Name

Who should win: Gary Oldman - Darkest Hour

In any other year, Timothee Chalamet would win best actor for his role as Elio in the wonderful romance, Call Me by Your Name. But this year he’s up against the seasoned Gary Oldman for his role as Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour. Oldman is looking for the first Oscar of his illustrious career, and it looks like the Academy will finally honor him. Both performances are great, but Oldman deserves to be finally recognized, especially because he’s been overlooked so many times in years past.

Best Supporting Actress Nominees

Mary J. Blige - Mudbound

Allison Janney - I, Tonya

Lesley Manville - Phantom Thread

Laurie Metcalf - Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer - The Shape of Water

Who will win: Allison Janney - I, Tonya

Who could win: Laura Metcalf - Lady Bird

Who should win: Allison Janney - I, Tonya

It’s the battle of the moms this year for the Best Supporting Actress award, with Allison Janney playing Tonya Harding’s cold and wickedly funny mother in I, Tonya and Laura Metcalf as the sympathetic and good-intentioned mother in Lady Bird. Both performances are nothing short of amazing, but Janney has already won this award at the SAGs, BAFTAs, and Golden Globes, and will probably do so again on Oscar night. But don’t be surprised if Metcalf upsets, as voters might find Janny’s character too unlikeable and cruel to win.

Best Supporting Actor Nominees

Willem Dafoe - The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins - The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer - All the Money in the World

Sam Rockwell - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Who will win: Sam Rockwell- Three Billboards

Who could win: Willem Dafoe- The Florida Project

Who should win: Either would be a good pick, but Dafoe just slightly.

Sam Rockwell has been one of the most underrated actors in Hollywood for some time, so I’m glad he’s finally being recognized for his work as a dimwitted, racist cop in Three Billboards. So far, his performance has been recognized all throughout awards season, including at the SAGs, Golden Globes and BAFTAs, so he should be a lock going into the Oscars. As superb as he is though, I can’t help but root for Willem Dafoe. His work as the hard-working and caring hotel manager in The Florida Project isn’t as showy as Rockwell’s performance, but it’s just as good. The Florida Project was one of the best movies of the year, so it would be nice if it got recognized for its only nomination.

Best Actress Nominees

Sally Hawkins - The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie - I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan - Lady Bird

Meryl Streep - The Post

Who will win: Frances McDormand - Three Billboards

Who could win: Sally Hawkins - The Shape of Water

Who should win: Frances McDormand - Three Billboards

Frances McDormand turned in the performance of the year as the angry, guilt-ridden mother in Three Billboards, and no one has come even close to touching her. She’s won basically every Best Actress award this year and she’s showed no signs of slowing down. Despite how amazing the other nominees were for their respective performances, McDormand’s performance is also the most important of the year, and it would be a shame if she goes home empty handed.

Best Director

Paul Thomas Anderson - Phantom Thread

Guillermo del Toro - The Shape of Water

Greta Gerwig - Lady Bird

Christopher Nolan - Dunkirk

Jordan Peele - Get Out

Who will win: Guillermo del Toro - The Shape of Water

Who could win: Christopher Nolan - Dunkirk

Who should win: Guillermo del Toro - The Shape of Water

There’s a decent chance a Best Director/Picture split could happen like it did last year, where Damien Chazelle won Best Director for La La Land and Best Picture was awarded to Moonlight. In a year where it seems like every nominated movie has some controversy surrounding it, honoring two different movies for the biggest awards of the night might be a smart move. Nolan has yet to win a Oscar for directing, and having crafted one of the years most liked movies in Dunkirk, he might be able to snatch the award from del Toro. First time nominees Jordan Peele (Get Out) and Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird) also have a chance to win the award, but I think del Toro really deserves Best Director. His win at the Directors Guild of America (DGAs) right now puts him as the favorite to win on Oscars night.

Best Picture

Call Me by Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

What will win: The Shape of Water

What could win: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

What should win: Get Out

Best picture is the highest award a film can achieve; an award that’s given to what voters think is the most outstanding film of the year. Unlike in years past, there is no clear front runner in this category. While The Shape of Water has been the most heavily favored throughout the awards season, films like Three Billboards, Get Out, Lady Bird, and Dunkirk haven’t gone away easily. After last year's Best picture upset where Moonlight pulled a shocking win over the heavily favored La La Land, all bets are off for this year. So what will win then?

Although the fantasy romance Shape of Water is loved by many, the Academy rarely gives the top prize to fantasy/sci fi/horror movies, (the last fantasy film that won Best Picture was the third Lord of the Rings movie way back in 2003). Three Billboards, meanwhile, has been right there with Shape of Water for all of awards season, but controversy has surrounded the film since it opened about the way it handles the actions of the film’s racist cop.

Lady Bird and Get Out also had a successful awards season, but is Lady Bird’s story too straightforward for voters to pick? And can Get Out win, despite being a horror film? Ultimately, I think the biggest factor the academy wants to avoid right now is controversy, especially given the political climate. So, while I thought Three Billboards was an extremely important film in this era of the #Metoo movement, I think its controversy might keep it from winning.

In my opinion, Get Out was the movie of the year, a smart satire, a chilling horror and a film that delivered its message like no other movie this year. As someone who believes movies can change and influence people in so many ways, I think Get Out does a terrific job of sending a message and having a lasting impact on the viewer.

