Raritan Valley Radio-Project Spotlight Letter

Hello, all

My name is Justin Seiber, and I’m the current President of RVR. I’ve been with the club since the beginning of the fall 2017 semester. The club was inactive since early 2017, but I got a small group together and brought the club back with a lot of their help. Since then, we’ve grown to almost twice the size of our original group and we’ve re-worked a lot of the club’s internal processes.

Raritan Valley Radio is RVCC’s own internet radio station. We meet every Tuesday from 1-2:20 in either room H111 or the Radio room. As a club, we create shows for the station and manage the station as a group. We try to give everyone interested a show, so if you’re interested feel free to join us and submit an idea!

If you’re not willing to participate in that way, that’s fine! We’re getting a new website up so you can listen to us!

Keep rocking, RVCC!

Justin

Watch the Project Spotlight Video Here