Learning Is A Lifelong Journey

If you think you’ve been at school for a long time, think again. A 92 year old woman named Jean France has defied the odds by attending RVCC since 1981. France, a skilled ceramics artist, has been taking ceramics classes at RVCC since 1981 under professor Ann Tsubota who has been teaching art classes, mainly ceramics at RVCC since 1976. Ann Tsubota is also the head of arts and ceramics department at RVCC.

France has a humble background, she was born in California and moved to New York at the age of 7 due to her father’s work. From there she attended the public school system there and later attended a community college in New York at the time called Cooper Union. Frances and I both agreed on the fact that we love community college. France agreed that you can’t beat home cooked meals and family time, as that is what drew her into community college at the time while she was attending Cooper Union. She also stated that she saved a lot of money and it allowed her to be with her family more than someone who is staying away from home. In my interview with France, she did not have a specified major and may have taken art classes or prerequisites during her time at Cooper Union.

France started attending RVCC in 1981 due to her husband not being well. She lived in Branchburg at this time and had three children, six grandchildren and six great grandchildren who live in either the Carolinas or California. During her younger years in Branchburg, France talked about how different life was back then compared to now. Branchburg has always been farmland, however France stated that, “All of Route 22 was farmland as well and you had to walk there”. During this time, France and her husband lived on a farm. She said that they had chickens and had the advantage of having their own eggs. France only lived a mile from RVCC and still does. She used to walk there but recently has not been able to since she has gotten older.

When had asked about what the ceramics classes were like she responded by saying, “They are an extended family to me”. Being that France has been there since 81 she has gotten to know many people and as well Ann Tsubota. France even has a ceramics wheel in her home so she is always working. Frances said that she sometimes sold her work or showed it off in a show. As to what one should wear while doing ceramics, Frances said that one should likely wear something old like an old sweatshirt and pants. If one wants to catch Jean France making a masterpiece she takes the Monday night ceramics class in the arts building. France is an inspiring woman to many and proves that you are never too old to keep learning and having fun.