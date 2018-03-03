Inspiring Civic Engagement

Student Government and Phi Theta Kappa held the TD Bank Leadership Series for Civic Engagement on Feb. 15 in the Conference Center.

The guest speaker was Verdis L. Robinson of the Democracy Commitment, a non-partisan program dedicated to inspiring college students to become involved with civic engagement. The origin of the event dates back to September, when SGA Senator Cindy Aldana interned at the Democracy Commitment. As the program’s national director, Robinson has become committed to encouraging young people to vote, which Robinson did not register to do until age 30. It was not until 2008 that he voted for the first time.

“I didn’t believe that I could make a difference,” said Robinson. “Before [Barack] Obama, I didn’t see anyone who looked like me who could hold the highest office in the USA.”

At the time of the presidential election in 2008, Robinson was a history professor at Monroe Community College in Rochester, New York. Throughout the year, Robinson noticed that many students took to the hallways and streets to voice their opinions. Soon after, his family and friends began to follow and it was just a matter of time before Robinson would follow as well. On Election Day, Robinson and several of his students, some of whom were in 50s and 60s, voted for the first time.

“I realized the civic power of community college students,” Robinson said again. “Next semester we said, ‘what can we do now?’ We voted.”

From that point on, Robinson’s history classes became dedicated to serving the community. It was this dedication that would lead to his involvement with the Democracy Commitment in Washington, D.C., but the action is not just limited to the nation’s capital. One of Robinson’s students, who was 56 when voting for the first time in 2008, wrote a reflection paper that was published in a local newspaper. In local communities, students organized walking tours of neighborhoods to learn about the history of riots in their towns and be aware of the past.

“It’s important to be engaged with our hearts and hands, as well as our minds,” said Robinson. “You cannot be committed to democracy until you put action behind it.”

Through the Democracy Commitment, Robinson looks to inspire engagement in voting, acts of service and collaborative political action.

“We want electoral engagement, not to vote for one side, but to vote in general,” Robinson said. “There is goodness in all of us and we all have to believe that we can change the world.”

Across the country, the Democracy Commitment has 100 member institutions with 2 million community college students from 190 campuses. For more information about the organization, visit their website at http://thedemocracycommitment.org/.

Edited by Zachary Nickl