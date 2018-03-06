Super Bowl Victory Celebration on Broad Street for The Birds

The Philadelphia Eagles went down Broad Street to the Museum of Art on the Parkway. The Eagles were feeling nothing, but pride that they finally accomplished their goal on February 8, 2018, flaunting their title of Super Bowl LII Champions at the parade. The City of Brotherly Love was filled with excitement. Just the fact that their team had the drive to bring home a Super Bowl victory at last. After fifty-two years, it was a long time coming as far as the Eagles fans, and the team were concerned. They have become a team to join the greats, ending the game with a score of 41 to 33.

The entire team was filled with excitement to take on the challenge of Super Bowl LII, nonetheless, for it to be a repeat challenge against the New England Patriots; however, this time the Eagles came hungry and ready to take on the opposing team. Second year Quarterback Carson Wentz complimented the city of Philadelphia in his speech. “As I stand out here and look, ya’ll are more than crazy. Truly are the best football fans in the world and you make it a joy and pleasure to play football for you. From the moment I got here, I knew this was a special place.”

As the Eagles became a team to beat, this season there was one term that continued to be used to describe them “underdogs,” with a record of 13 and 3 before the NFC Championship. During the speeches delivered at the victory parade, the Center for the Eagles, Jason Kelce took that term to heart. “An underdog is a hungry dog. Hungry dogs run faster. You know who the biggest underdog is? It’s ya’ll Philadelphia.” In the words of every Eagles fan around the world, the Eagles have become the top dog.

Kelce chose his attire for the Super Bowl LII parade by embracing the spirt of Philadelphia. His costume was borrowed from the Avalon String Band. His goal was to wear something that was both colorful, and unique to the city. That was Kelce’s way of stealing the show on top of his impeccable speech. All eyes of the fan’s that attended the parade were drawn to him.

This is far from the end for the Eagles. This will become the new norm for the team. They aren’t done yet. They have six NFC Championships under their belt. The celebrating is far from over for these Eagles. The entire city was decorated with EAGLES’ fans showing their love in support of the Super Bowl LII Champions "Phinally"!

Edited by Evelyn Zizelmann