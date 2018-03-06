Top Menu

Main Menu

A Glimpse of Indian Culture

A Glimpse of Indian Culture

Opinion

Submitted by Prapoorna Surikutchi

The culture of India is the oldest in the world, dating back to around 5,000 years ago. Indian culture is considered to be the first and most supreme culture of the world. There is a common saying in India that “Unity in Diversity”, which means that India is a diverse country where people of many religions live together peacefully in their separate cultures. People of different religions have their own language, food tradition, rituals, etc. while they live with unity.

The national language in India is Hindi; however, there are almost 22 official languages and 400 other languages which are spoken daily in India in its various territories and states. According to history, India has been recognized as the birthplace of Hinduism and Buddhism. A large portion of India’s population belongs to the Hindu religion. Other variations of Hinduism are Shaiva, Shakteya, Vaishnava and Smarta.

 

Edited by Zachary Nickl

The Record on sabyoutubeThe Record on sabtwitterThe Record on sabinstagramThe Record on sabfacebookThe Record on sabemail
The Record
The Raritan Valley Record / RVCCTheRecord.com
The Record is Raritan Valley Community College's independent online student newspaper. The Record provides a medium for information on all things related to the college community as well as an outlet for students to practice writing skills. The mission of The Record is to encourage student involvement in campus activities and publicize matters of concern to the college community.
Founded in 1988, The Record was distributed as a print-publication until switching to an exclusively online format in 2006. Due to a lack of funds, The Record has been on hiatus from 2011-2013. The Record continues to report online today, evolving to meet the continually changing demands of the news industry.

Related articles

Leave a reply