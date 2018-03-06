A Glimpse of Indian Culture

Submitted by Prapoorna Surikutchi

The culture of India is the oldest in the world, dating back to around 5,000 years ago. Indian culture is considered to be the first and most supreme culture of the world. There is a common saying in India that “Unity in Diversity”, which means that India is a diverse country where people of many religions live together peacefully in their separate cultures. People of different religions have their own language, food tradition, rituals, etc. while they live with unity.

The national language in India is Hindi; however, there are almost 22 official languages and 400 other languages which are spoken daily in India in its various territories and states. According to history, India has been recognized as the birthplace of Hinduism and Buddhism. A large portion of India’s population belongs to the Hindu religion. Other variations of Hinduism are Shaiva, Shakteya, Vaishnava and Smarta.

Edited by Zachary Nickl