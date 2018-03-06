"Stomp Out Stigma" to be Held after Spring Break

For more information contact

Tuesday, March 6

HOPE, TWLOHA AND PTK TO HOST “STOMP OUT STIGMA” EVENT

The members of HOPE, TWLOHA and PTK will host “Stomp Out Stigma” on Tuesday, March 20. The event will be held in the Conference Center during college hour and will feature various RVCC clubs and outside organizations. The guest speaker will be Craig Bidiman. Topics will include stigmas related to mental health, LGBTQ, community college, body image and more.

All participating clubs will be conducting events based on their selected stigmas. All students are invited to attend. For more information, please contact Tommy Boon, president of HOPE Club, at tboo6979@stu.raritanval.edu.

