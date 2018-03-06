Top Menu

"Stomp Out Stigma" to be Held after Spring Break

Tommy Boon

tboo6979@stu.raritanval.edu

 

Tuesday, March 6

 

HOPE, TWLOHA AND PTK TO HOST “STOMP OUT STIGMA” EVENT

 

The members of HOPE, TWLOHA and PTK will host “Stomp Out Stigma” on Tuesday, March 20. The event will be held in the Conference Center during college hour and will feature various RVCC clubs and outside organizations. The guest speaker will be Craig Bidiman. Topics will include stigmas related to mental health, LGBTQ, community college, body image and more.

All participating clubs will be conducting events based on their selected stigmas. All students are invited to attend. For more information, please contact Tommy Boon, president of HOPE Club, at tboo6979@stu.raritanval.edu.

 

The Record
The Raritan Valley Record / RVCCTheRecord.com
The Record is Raritan Valley Community College's independent online student newspaper. The Record provides a medium for information on all things related to the college community as well as an outlet for students to practice writing skills. The mission of The Record is to encourage student involvement in campus activities and publicize matters of concern to the college community.
Founded in 1988, The Record was distributed as a print-publication until switching to an exclusively online format in 2006. Due to a lack of funds, The Record has been on hiatus from 2011-2013. The Record continues to report online today, evolving to meet the continually changing demands of the news industry.

