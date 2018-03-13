Vote for 2018-19 SGA Officers- Voting Ends 3-14

The RVCC Student Government Association (SGA) hosted a debate for the SGA candidates on Feb. 20 during college hour in the Atrium Lounge.

The candidates are running for the following positions:

President of SGA- DaiJonae (DJ) Clemons, Thomas Boon and Kevin Asiain.

Executive Vice President- Alvariana (Anna) Gonzalez and Sakshi Kulshrestha.

VP of Finance- Kristen Garita and Vikas Vijaykumar.

Senators - Adrian Bizjak, Tori Hyman, Shaina Pearson, Pablo Portillo and Johanna Sailema. SLAP board president is Debra Gibson.

VP of Info/Media is Zoya Mobeen.

Alumni Representative to the Board of Trustees - Eric Neira.

The event kicked off with the senators introducing themselves, giving speeches on how they plan to better the school and then answering questions. Each senator sounded promising on making RVCC a better college and community. Adrian Bizjak wants to bring awareness to gender identification and the transgender community and wants everyone to feel proud of who they are. Adrian also stated in his speech, that asking someone what their pronouns are is the right thing to do, to assure that you aren’t offending the person. Tori Hyman who is currently the vice president of the Black Student Alliance, in her speech, Tori stated that adding a third floor to the Bateman Center would be great. Tori wants everyone’s voice to be heard, everyone to be treated equally and respectfully despite the differences we may have as a community. Shaina Pearson wants to promote communication around campus and among students and assures that she will try to improve everyone's time here. Pablo Portillo wants to listen to a student’s concerns and bring whatever ideas they have forward. Portillo assures you that you will be heard. Johanna Sailema (JoJo), offers something different to the table while running for senator, implies that social structure is key to bringing students and staff together as one. Kevin Asiain who is running for President wants the student community to keep raising the scale. He believes that improving and having a strong student network will help further student engagement. DaiJonae Clemons (DJ) who is also running for President wants to ensure and secure students rights and education and believes that everyone deserves to be treated equally. Lastly, Thomas Boon who is running for president states that if he is elected his first priority would be transforming the third floor of the Bateman Center to be safe space for individuality and diversity within the campus.

Alvariana Gonzalez (Anna) who is running for Executive Vice President is making it her duty to to enhance the goodness in humanity little by little. Sakshi Kulshrestha, another candidate for Executive Vice President wants to change the quality of the food and the price of it. Why should one pay a lot of money for an ok quality of food. Sakshi also wants to provide more scholarship opportunities for students.

Debra Gibson who is currently the VP of Outreach for SLAP is running for SLAP board president, wants to spread awareness to students that there are plenty of opportunities to take up around campus. She wants people to be happy on campus and believes that by providing great events more students would want to become more involved.

Zoya Mobeen who is running for vice president of Information and Media, wants to project everyone's voice on a bigger platform if elected. Also she wants to further enrich the communication and information flow throughout the diverse clubs within RV.

Kristen Garita, a candidate for vice president of finance, wants to further improve campus life for students and possibly repave the parking lot. The other candidate Vikas Vijaykumar ,also rest assured students that he would also try to make some changes in the RVCC parking lot, and improving student life and managing finances.

Eric Neira who is running for alumni representative to the board of trustees, also assures everyone that he will help to make a change. The event lasted for about an 2 and ½ hours.

Voting ends on 3/14

edited by Zachary Nickl